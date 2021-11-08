Cardi B ‘felt like a teen’ when she met Robert Pattinson

Cardi B "felt like a teen" when she recently met Robert Pattinson.

The 29-year-old rap star has taken to Twitter to share a video of herself alongside the Twilight actor, with Cardi admitting that their meeting reminded her of her teenage years and her long-standing love of Robert.

Alongside a video clip of them together, Cardi wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Look who I met the other day! I felt like a teen! [sic]"

In the five-second video, the Wap hitmaker says: "Come on, look at my friend, guys ... arrggghhhh!"

During the video, Cardi is seen fixing her hair before the Hollywood star comes into the shot and then pokes his tongue out at the camera.

Meanwhile, Cardi recently collaborated with Lizzo on their hit single Rumours, and the singer subsequently hailed the rap star as a game-changer for female artists.

Lizzo relished the experience of teaming up with Cardi, who worked as a stripper before finding fame and success in the music business.

Asked what she loves about the rapper, Lizzo explained: "Cardi B is the ultimate. She, to me, has always done it right."

"Everything that she said, every way that she's reacted because you know why? It's because she was true to herself the whole time. She's a groundbreaker. You can't deny her ability. She's a superstar."

"She has changed the game forever for a lot of us, a lot of women. I don't even think she realises she's doing it because it's just like, I'm trying to just be successful. I'm trying to get this money. I want to live a happy life."

"She just follows her heart. That's what I love about her."