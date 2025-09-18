Cardi B pregnant with fourth child

Cardi B is pregnant with her fourth child.

The 32-year-old rapper — who has Kulture, seven, Wave, four and Blossom, 12 months, with her ex Offset — has announced that she is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Stefon Diggs, 31.

During an appearance on CBS Mornings, Cardi admitted she hadn't told her parents about the news before the interview as she is "scared of them".

Cardi — who is due to release her new album Am I The Drama? on Sept 19 — also noted she had chosen to keep her pregnancy out of the public eye until now because she was working to "close some deals first".

The I Like It hitmaker emphasised she feels "excited" and "happy" to be starting this new chapter with her New England Patriots boyfriend, who she teased won her over by telling her: "Give me a chance for me to heal you."

Cardi reflected: "I feel like I'm in a good space. I feel very strong. I feel very powerful that I'm doing all this work.

"But I'm doing all this work while I'm creating a baby, me and my man, we're very supportive of each other."

In 2024, Cardi filed for divorce from Offset, 33, after seven years of marriage, and she said Stefon makes her feel "safe and very confident and very strong".

She explained: "I mean, like, two weeks ago, I was literally having a panic attack. I was, like, crying and crying and crying, just because I was just getting really nervous with you know, the whole album rollout.

"People were coming at me very hard. You know, sometimes people love you, people hate you. And people was just saying very mean things about me."

But with the NFL star, Cardi said: "He makes me feel very confident… And it makes you feel like you could take over the world."

Cardi now joked she hopes her fans will buy her new album so she can support her expanding family.

She teased: "Now y'all could buy my album so I can buy Pampers and diapers and all that type of stuff.

"I told you. Now go support my album, cause I'm a mother of four now."

