Cardi B wants to get son's name tattooed on her face

Cardi B is tempted to get her son's name tattooed on her face.

The 29-year-old rap star — who has a three-year-old daughter called Kulture and a four-month-old son with rapper Offset — has taken to Twitter to reveal that she's "close" to getting her baby boy's name inked on her face.

The WAP hitmaker — who hasn't yet revealed her son's name — wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Random but ….I'm one per cent close too tatting my sons name on my face….I really really wanna do it! [sic]"

In response, one of Cardi's followers said that they would want to get a tribute tattoo "right by [their] ear".

Cardi then said: "I want mine on my jaw [sic]"

Meanwhile, Cardi recently took to social media to reveal that her baby boy is already talking.

The rap star — who has been married to Offset since 2017 — shared details of her son's progress with her followers.

Cardi said on her Instagram Stories: "This baby is talking. I put this on everything I love in the name of Jesus Christ. First of all, my husband saw it yesterday."

Cardi subsequently explained how the conversation with her baby boy unfolded.

She shared: "I was like, 'You love mommy, yeah?' And then I asked him again, 'You love mommy?' And he replied back, like, 'Yeah.' Not even like [baby sound]. It was like, 'Yeah.'"

The chart-topping star also recorded her son saying hello while singing If You're Happy And You Know It.

And Cardi confessed to being shocked by her baby boy's rapid progress.

She said: "Yo, this is crazy. I don't know if that's, like, the pandemic thing. I don't know, like, if this is normal. This s*** is crazy. I need a camera in this room 24/7 or something."