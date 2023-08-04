Cardi B won't be charged for throwing microphone at a fan

Cardi B won't be charged after throwing a microphone at a fan.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker was performing at Drai's Beachclub in Las Vegas last weekend when she asked the crowd to splash water on her to help cool her down, only to lash out when someone through a cup with ice and a mystery liquid inside, prompting her to lash out and hurl her mic into the crowd, where it ricocheted and hit another person, who reported her to police.

The 30-year-old rapper was listed as a battery suspect but police concluded she hadn't done anything criminally wrong and the case wasn't even referred to the District Attorney's office.

Cardi's lawyers, Drew Findling, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, told TMZ on Thursday (Aug 3): "This afternoon we were notified by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept., that as a result of their investigation, there will be no charges against Cardi. On behalf of Cardi, we appreciate the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept's diligent and prompt resolution of this matter."

The microphone that the WAP singer threw is now being auctioned on eBay to raise money for charity by Scott Fisher, whose company provided audio support for the performance.

He wrote on the listing: "This is the mic that has been seen all over the country flying into the crowd after Cardi was splashed with some liquid. The mic still works as I tested it when it came back to the audio shop this afternoon (July 31). If you ever wanted to use it you would still need a receiver which is not part of the auction.

"I will also include a letter stating this is the actual microphone shown in all the videos being shown nationwide.

"I was encouraged to sell the mic but decided I would try to do something good. 100 per cent of the profit from the sale of this mic will be evenly split among two charities. The first charity is a local Las Vegas charity called Friendship Circle Las Vegas. The friendship circle is an organisation that has teens and young adults volunteers helping children, teens and other young adults with special needs.

"The second charity is Wounded Warrior Project. Wounded Warrior Project helps to bring independence back to our most severely wounded veterans. While I did not serve, my father served in the USAF and my son in law served in the USMC...

"If you want a piece of hip hop infamy and what has now become national and world news then please bid whatever you are willing to spend... thanks."

At the time of writing, bidding currently stands at US$99,900 (S$134,097).

