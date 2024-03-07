Carina Lau in Singapore for Taylor Swift's concert, meets David Gan

If you are going to Taylor Swift's concert at the National Stadium, don't be surprised if you find Hong Kong star Carina Lau sitting (and grooving) near you.

In an Instagram Story (IGS) yesterday (March 6), the 58-year-old posted a view of the Singapore skyline, believed to be taken from Marina Bay Sands (MBS) with Taylor's song Anti-Hero playing in the background.

In her next IGS accompanied by Taylor's Cruel Summer, she displayed a bouquet of flowers given by MBS and a Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour VIP merchandise box with tickets sticking out.

While in Singapore, Carina also took the chance to meet up with celebrity hairstylist David Gan.

In an Instagram post today, she uploaded a photo taken together and wrote: "Long time no see."

The 61-year-old responded to her post: "You are the first big star I met in Singapore, and your personality and your appearance inspire me. Thank you Carina."

Besides Carina, Taiwanese actress Annie Yi is also expected to attend Taylor's concert.

In a livestream last weekend, the 56-year-old revealed that she would be coming to Singapore on March 8 as her daughter, whom she shares with her actor husband Qin Hao, is a fan and he got VIP tickets for them.

ALSO READ: Zhang Yuxi, Kara's Nicole, Show Lo's ex-girlfriend Grace Chow said to begin filming Sisters Who Make Waves season 5

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.