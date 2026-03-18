Carly Rae Jepsen gives birth to 1st child

Carly Rae Jepsen has given birth to her first child.

The Call Me Maybe hitmaker and her husband Cole M.G.N. — whose real name is Cole Marsden Greif-Neill — welcomed their baby into the world two weeks ago, but they haven't shared any further details about the tot, including their name or sex.

Carly shared a photo on her Instagram Story of her holding her baby and wrote over the top of the photo: "Last two weeks have been the best of my life.

"Welcome to the world little one."

Carly announced her pregnancy in November, just weeks after she and Cole got married.

The couple said "I do" in front of 100 guests inside the Bard Room, Chelsea Hotel, in New York City on Oct 4.

Speaking about the venue, the 40-year-old told Vogue: "We knew we wanted a location that meant something to us, and the Chelsea Hotel had become a home away from home every time we were in New York.

"As artists, its iconic history and lore made it that much more appealing. For planning, we had weekly dates to talk out all the details of the wedding. This way it was only ever fun and not too much at once."

The wedding was officiated by her aunt and uncle.

She said: "Being present and at ease was key for both of us. We wanted it to feel romantic and full of emotion. Our family talked about how we met, and we wrote personal vows to each other that we read aloud."

And both did not cry.

Carly remembered: "We were expecting to. But the energy was just light and joyful. Between the bright baby blue of the background, the wildflowers that surrounded us, and the intimate lighting, walking down the aisle felt like a fever dream.

"Nothing will top the moment when we first locked eyes, and to be honest, for the first half of the ceremony we couldn't see anyone else."

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For the ceremony, Carly donned a strapless corseted dress with a draped skirt, which was created by Toni Maticevski.

Meanwhile, at the reception, she sported an ethereal tiered reception dress from Danielle Franke.

Carly completed her look with pearl earrings, which were made by her mum Alexandra Lanzarotta.

The two-time Grammy Award nominee said: "We knew we were trying to get pregnant, so I also wanted an alternative dress that was much more flowy that I could sub in for the ceremony or just change into for dancing."

Cole wore a cream suit from Husbands in Paris and put on a pair of shoes by Gucci.

The couple's accessories were put together by Carly's stylist Hayley Atkin.

After dinner and toast, Carly's pal Rufus Wainwright surprised everyone with an acapella version of Leonard Cohen's Chelsea Hotel #2.

Carly said: "This felt like a once-in-a-lifetime New York moment."

Carly met six-time Grammy-winning music producer Cole during a songwriting session in 2021 before they dated in 2022.

In September 2024, they got engaged at the Hotel Castello di Reschio in Umbria.

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