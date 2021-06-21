Carrie Fisher gets her star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame

For many Star Wars fans, Carrie Fisher is an iconic actress that played Princess Leia Organa to perfection. Now, five years after her death, she is finally getting her well-deserved star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Walk of Fame selection panel recently announced a full list of 2022 inductees earlier today and Fisher’s name falls among them. Fisher’s role in Star Wars had made her a household name in 1977 and she continued to play the role up until her last official appearance as General Leia in 2017’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Beyond her work in the galaxies, Fisher was recognised for her biting sense of humour, charisma and writing, having released numerous books detailing her history with substance abuse and her complicated relationship with her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds.

For many Fisher fans, the star is long-awaited and it’s sad that the actress couldn’t be here to witness the moment. Fisher isn’t the only Star Wars star to leave a mark on the Walk of Fame.

Ewan McGregor, who played Obi-Wan Kenobi, and The Mandalorian star Ming-Na Wen are both receiving their stars in 2022 too.

Other non-Star Wars actors who are getting their stars include Marvel’s Jason Momoa, Tessa Thompson, Michael B. Jordan, Salma Hayek and more.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.