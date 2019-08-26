Carrie Fisher 'will play a central role' in Star Wars: Episode IX

PHOTO: AFP
Bang

Carrie Fisher will play an integral role in Star Wars: Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, according to J.J. Abrams.

The 53-year-old filmmaker has teased details of the much-anticipated new movie, revealing the late actress - who passed away in 2016 - is central to the film's storyline.

He shared: "We couldn't figure out how to tell the end of the Skywalker Saga without [Princess Leia, Carrie's character] and, you know, saying that she had passed away, saying that she was somewhere else ... there was no way.

"We realised we could never recast it and we didn't want to do a CG character, so we actually realised there was footage we could use, that we could literally write scenes around and suddenly have as an active part of this movie and she's great in the film.

"And still, maybe now more than ever, it's impossible to me that she's gone because she's so alive in the film."

J.J. also claimed Carrie would be "proud" to be associated with the upcoming movie, which will also feature Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill and John Boyega.

He told Entertainment Tonight: "We don't know how to do it without her and so having her be part of the movie in a way that I think she'd be proud of is very meaningful."

More about
celebrities Star Wars Carrie Fisher

TRENDING

Malaysia&#039;s nasi lemak better than Singapore&#039;s? McDonald&#039;s new ad ignites food fight
Malaysia's nasi lemak better than Singapore's? McDonald's new ad ignites food fight
These HDB flats have the most fabulous floors
These HDB flats have the most fabulous floors
1-for-1 Secret Recipe cakes, 90-cent pasta or baked rice &amp; other deals this week
1-for-1 Secret Recipe cakes, 90-cent pasta or baked rice & other deals this week
Pain in the butt: Chinese man lives with 8 embroidery needles in his behind for 10 years
Chinese man lives with 8 embroidery needles in his behind for 10 years
Japanese net idol brutally attacked in Seoul, told to get out of Korea
Japanese net idol brutally attacked in Seoul, told to get out of Korea
Driver slammed for tossing soiled diaper onto another car at Tampines Mall
Driver slammed for tossing soiled diaper onto another car at Tampines Mall
Man who abused Myanmar maid gets longer jail term on prosecution&#039;s appeal; his wife convicted of not paying worker&#039;s salary
Couple who abused Myanmar maid gets longer jail term on prosecution's appeal
Boy in Malaysia allegedly takes own life due to homework pressure
Boy in Malaysia allegedly takes own life due to homework pressure
SIA bans some models of 15-inch MacBook Pro from flights
SIA bans some models of 15-inch MacBook Pro from flights
More eerie tales from Singapore film sets to spook yourself this Hungry Ghost Festival
More eerie tales from Singapore film sets to spook yourself this Hungry Ghost Festival
Elva Hsiao, 40, wants to have kids with her 24-year-old beau
Elva Hsiao, 40, wants to have kids with her 24-year-old beau
Keto and Paleo diets: what they leave out might just be what you need - and you may gain weight, not lose it
Keto and Paleo diets: what they leave out might just be what you need - and you may gain weight, not lose it

LIFESTYLE

6 things to avoid if your child has G6PD deficiency
6 things to avoid if your child has G6PD deficiency
&#039;Girlfriend experience&#039; - Singapore rent-a-date services promote squeaky clean fun
'Girlfriend experience' - Singapore rent-a-date services promote squeaky clean fun
How to care for your HDB flat&#039;s windows and make them last
How to care for your HDB flat's windows and make them last
1am supper spots in the East that are not Geylang, Simpang Bedok and Fengshan Market
1am supper spots in the East that are not Geylang, Simpang Bedok and Fengshan Market

Home Works

How to make a minimalist home feel warm and cosy
How to make a minimalist home feel warm and cosy
How to fake a taller ceiling
How to fake a taller ceiling
How to care for your HDB flat&#039;s windows and make them last
How to care for your HDB flat's windows and make them last
House tour: Communal space and recycled materials create cost vibe in this Upper Serangoon terrace
House tour: Communal space and recycled materials create cost vibe in this Upper Serangoon terrace

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Elva Hsiao makes 24-year-old boyfriend Facebook official on her 40th birthday
Elva Hsiao makes 24-year-old boyfriend Facebook official on her 40th birthday
Buckle Up: Jayley Woo gets through &#039;lowest point&#039; in life thanks to twin sister Hayley
Buckle Up: Jayley Woo gets through 'lowest point' in life thanks to twin sister Hayley
&#039;We just dodged death&#039;: Cord on reverse bungee ride in US snaps moments before launch
'We just dodged death': Cord on reverse bungee ride in US snaps moments before launch
Weekend planner Aug 24-25: Free fitness dance classes, Singapore Night Fest &amp; other fun activities
Free fitness dance classes, Singapore Night Fest & other fun activities this weekend

SERVICES