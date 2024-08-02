Carrie Underwood returns to American Idol as newest judge

Carrie Underwood has joined the American Idol judging panel.

The 41-year-old singer has been confirmed as Katy Perry's replacement on the hit TV show, meaning she'll join Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan on the panel for season 23.

In an announcement video, Carrie - who won the fourth season of American Idol back in 2005 - said: "I went from nobody knowing my name to tens of millions of people watching the show.

"I'm proud of everything that I was able to accomplish on the show and I'm so proud of everything I've accomplished since."

The award-winning star has returned to American Idol multiple times over the years, including when she appeared as a mentor during season 16 of the show.

Katy, 39, announced her exit from American Idol earlier this year.

The pop star revealed that she planned to quit the show to focus on other projects, including her new album.

Katy said on Jimmy Kimmel Live: "I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for Idol'.

"I mean, I love Idol so much. It's connected me with, like, the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat, you know what I'm saying?"

Prior to that, Katy argued that a female star should replace her on the American Idol judging panel.

The singer believes there should always be a female voice on the show's panel.

Asked about the possibility of Jelly Roll joining the judging panel, Katy - who joined American Idol back in 2018 - told E! News: "That would be too many men, let's be honest.

"But we love Jelly Roll, and I'd love for him to be on this show whenever it's appropriate."