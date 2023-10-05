entertainment

Cast of Twinkling Watermelon cried and almost smashed guitar after having to learn music instruments and sign language for series

South Korean actors Ryeoun (left) and Choi Hyun-wook in the ongoing K-drama Twinkling Watermelon.
PHOTO: Viu
Learning new things on the job can be hard. This actor almost smashed his guitar.

In an interview with AsiaOne, the cast of the ongoing fantasy coming-of-age K-drama Twinkling Watermelon shared their individual struggles in preparing for their roles.

The story follows Eun-gyeol (played by Ryeoun), a musically gifted high school student with hearing-impaired parents who spends his nights as a guitarist in a band.

He later visits a mysterious music instrument store and travels back in time to the year 1995, forming a band named Watermelon Sugar with other students there.

While Ryeoun plays a talented guitarist in the drama, in real life, he struggled learning the instrument.

"I needed to do well but it really wasn't easy. I was often disappointed in myself during practice and I almost smashed a guitar once," the 25-year-old, who was also in the 2020 K-drama 18 Again, recalled.

Additionally, he needed to juggle learning sign language and the guitar, which made acting tougher: "If I don't pay attention to the sign language component, the acting wouldn't work out, but if I focus too much on the acting, I start to get the sign language component wrong. That was challenging for me."

Seol In-ah, who plays the cello goddess Choi Se-kyung, shared similar frustrations when learning the instrument.

"I thought the cello would be easier for me since I play the guitar, not that I'm good at it. But it took a lot out of me while I was learning to play the cello… Whenever I touched my instrument, I saw my limitations and I found myself in tears because I couldn't play it well," the 27-year-old, who received some fame in the 2022 K-drama Business Proposal, explained.

However she added that while getting the hang of the instrument was difficult, it was a fun and good experience.

When we asked the cast about some unexpected hobbies they have in real life, In-ah joked that "it's a secret".

"I am part of other television programmes where I share a lot about myself but one thing that I didn't share was my love for puzzles," she laughed, surprising the cast.

"Really? I didn't know about that," remarked Shin Eun-soo, 20, who plays the hearing-impaired Yoon Chung-ah.

"Everyone, this is a real secret of mine. Please don't go around writing too many articles about it," joked In-ah.

Ryeoun revealed that he and co-star Choi Hyun-wook enjoy taking lower body baths.

"It has been a habit of mine since I was young and so I have been spreading this habit around. It's like a hobby that isn't actually a hobby but I'll feel uneasy if I were to miss a day of it," added Hyun-wook, 21.

Twinkling Watermelon is now streaming on Viu with new episodes out every Monday and Tuesday.

