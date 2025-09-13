Is the cast of Wicked: For Good coming to Singapore?

Rumours of the star tour for the anticipated second instalment of the Wicked movie started making its rounds on X after fans noticed a tiny detail written in the mechanics for a Philippines singing competition.

On Monday (Sept 8), Universal Pictures Philippines announced they would be launching a singing competition — Awiting Wicked 2.0: A Celebration of Filipino Voices — on TikTok, in search of the three best Filipino duos performing a duet of the musical's iconic tune For Good.

The contest stated that each of the winners will get to star in a music video of For Good, enjoy a 2D1N all-expenses-paid trip to Singapore on Nov 12 and meet the cast of the movie. The three winning duos will be determined on Oct 10 by director Jon M. Chu and cast members Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

This led to talk that the movie cast will be in Singapore on Nov 12.

It, however, remains unsure as AsiaOne understands there's no confirmation of the cast coming to Singapore as of press time.

We have contacted Universal Pictures Philippines for comment.

Wicked: For Good is set to open in Singapore theatres on Nov 20. Set in the Land of Oz prior to and following Dorothy Gale's arrival from Kansas, the movie follows Elphaba (Cynthia) and Glinda (Ariana) embracing their new identities as the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good, and how their actions will change their friendship and Oz.

