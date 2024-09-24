Catch Blackpink's Lisa at Singapore fanmeet in November

Rapper, singer and dancer Lisa from K-pop girl group Blackpink will be meeting fans in Singapore on Nov 11.

The announcement was made on Instagram today (Sept 24), with Singapore unveiled as the 27-year-old Thai star's first stop before she goes to Bangkok, Jakarta, Kaohsiung and Hong Kong.

Blackpink, also comprising Jennie, Jisoo and Rose, will be making a full group comeback and staging a world tour next year, as confirmed by YG Entertainment today.

This was announced in conjunction with their post celebrating their How You Like That music video hitting 1.7 billion views.

