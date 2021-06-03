Catch this free virtual concert featuring Kit Chan, Joanna Dong, Olivia Ong, Benjamin Kheng and more

Want to enjoy a concert but can’t do so now due to Covid-19?

Fret not, local singers such as Kit Chan, Joanna Dong, Olivia Ong, Yung Raja, Gina Tan, and Benjamin Kheng will be performing classic hit songs in a free virtual live concert on Saturday June 19 at 8pm.

Organised by the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre as part of its Cultural Extravaganza, the fourth edition of Sing Concert will also showcase arrangements by homegrown maestros Martin Tang, Kenn C, Goh Kheng Long, and Terence Teo.

It will be hosted by Lee Teng and Chen Ning, and conducted in English and Mandarin.

You can stream this concert for free on meWatch.