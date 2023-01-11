Catch Sakra star Donnie Yen during meet-and-greet at VivoCity on Jan 12

As the festive season gets underway for all those who are celebrating the Lunar New Year in 2023, one of the best ways to get your entertainment fix is to head to the movies.

If you just so happen to like your ancient martial arts and the wuxia world, then the upcoming Sakra will be right up your alley. If that's not enough, eager fans can have a chance to meet Donnie Yen himself at VivoCity, Singapore on Jan 12!

As part of the press tour for Sakra, Yen will be meeting up with members of the press first in the afternoon, before heading to the meet-&-greet event later in the evening.

If you are eager to get up close and personal with one of the biggest stars in martial arts and movies, then here are the important details:

Sakra meet-and-greet

Date Jan 12, 2023, Thursday Time 7pm Venue Level 1, East Court, VivoCity

To wrap up his visit to Singapore for the movie, Donnie Yen will also be discussing his experience making Sakra and his past iconic works. The Sakra – Reel Heroes Real Action Dialogue Session is, unfortunately, a private event, and not open to the public.

The return of Donnie Yen to the sunny shores of Singapore at VivoCity will likely invite the crowds once more, especially if his previous visit is any indication. Back in 2019, the actor was in town to unveil the Ip Man Pavilion at Our Tampines Hub, where more than 5,000 fans were present.

Directed by, co-produced by and starring Donnie Yen, Sakra is adapted from renowned Chinese novelist Louis Cha's best-selling wuxia classic, Demi-Gods and Semi-Devils. The movie also stars Chen Yuqi, Cya Liu, Kara Wai, Wu Yue and Cheung Siu Fai, with special guest appearances by Lui Leung Wai and Tsui Siu Ming.

Be sure to celebrate the Lunar New Year with Sakra, as the latest project from Donnie Yen starts showing on Jan 16 in Singapore via Golden Village.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.