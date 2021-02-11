Catch these movies for free on Cathay CineHome this long CNY weekend!

If you're thinking of staying in this Chinese New Year weekend, whether it's because of safety or you just want to get away from pesky relatives asking the same old questions, then why not take the time to catch up on some movies on Cathay CineHome?

Launched in September 2020, Cathay CineHome is a streaming video rental service by Cathay Cineplexes and features a mix of titles that have just ended their run in cinemas as well as those which launched straight to streaming.

There are no monthly subscriptions or membership fees but each movie will be available for rent at a fee. This CNY, however, we're giving you a promo code to rent a movie for free.

Read on to find out the movies AsiaOne curated for you this long weekend and how you can redeem your code.

Top National Intelligence Service agent Tae-ju (Lee Sung-min) injures his head while on a mission protecting a VIP — a Chinese panda named Ming Ming — from a group of terrorists. As a result of the accident, he suddenly possesses a strange ability to communicate with animals. Tae-ju then realises that the only witness to the kidnapping may be a retired military dog named Ali (Shin Ha-kyun). Although he hates animals, he and Ali soon become unlikely partners to rescue Ming Ming.

Now a member of Anteiku, Ken Kaneki grows closer to the ghouls around him. Determined to protect his new home against anti-ghoul forces, he trains his powers in secret. But when the infamous gourmet Shu Tsukiyama wishes to savour some half-ghoul flavour, Kaneki's training is put to the test.

After an embarrassing divorce ceremony, Hyun-woo returns to the single life that he dreams of and hopes to enjoy his freedom forever. Just six months later, his ex-wife Sun-young comes back into his life as the love interest of Sang-chul, an old friend from high school.

The funny reality of Hyun-woo, who struggles to escape from Sun-young's sudden return and being unable to ignore her when she is in need, evokes empathy in real-life situations.

Opposites clash when spunky girl-next-door Lin Lin meets eccentric nerd Yuke. Despite being neighbours and schoolmates since childhood, the two barely know each other. When the pair are both admitted to the same university, Lin Lin discovers that Yuke harbours a secret crush on campus beauty Ruting. Ever the busybody, Lin Lin decides to matchmake Yuke and Ruting, only to find herself gradually falling for him.

A spark of childhood inspiration starts an autistic young man on a journey to collect specific glass wares for his own unique purpose. In doing so, he jeopardises his relationship with his younger brother and both their jobs. Little do they know that this quest could unlock the answers to their dire situation.

This reality comedy delves into the secret lives of four leading radio-presenters, detailing how these celebrities deal with living in the public eye, meeting the daily expectations of their fans and their personal issues. The movie also highlight star-studded cameos by Zoe Tay, Christopher Lee, Fann Wong, Chew Chor Meng, Jack Neo, Henry Thia, Guo Liang, You Yi, and Hong Kong's Chapman To.

K was abandoned by his mother after the death of his father, while Cream lost her entire family in a traffic accident. Sharing similar circumstances, the two become best friends and come to share a home. Diagnosed with a terminal illness, K has never confessed his love for Cream. He wants to make sure she is settled down and happy before his time runs out.

A once legendary gangster Dong-chul (Ma Dong-seok) cleans up his past and tries to settle down to enjoy an ordinary life with his angelic wife Ji-soo (Song Ji-hyo). However, due to his naive and reckless nature, he continuously gets tricked into making bad business decisions.

Then one day, he returns home to find the place cluttered with signs of struggle and his wife nowhere to be found. Soon after, he realises that his wife has been kidnapped, he receives a call from a stranger offering to pay him to give up his wife.

Happy-go-lucky teenager Woo-yeon (Kim Young-kwang) falls in love for the first time when he meets the new transfer student Seung-hee (Park Bo-young). Since then, becoming her boyfriend has become his only goal in life! Over the next 10 years, life brings them together through a series of coincidences until Woo-yeon realises that love is all about timing.

Based on the novel by Toshikazu Kawaguchi, the film follows the heartwarming stories of four people who travel to the past to resolve regrets with their loved ones. At Cafe Funiculi Funicula, there is a specific seat that customers can sit in to travel to the past. The specific rules are:



1. You can't meet people who did not visit the cafe.

2. If you do something different in the past, it won't change the present.

3. Only one seat in the cafe is able to take someone into the past and if the seat is occupied, you have to wait until that customer leaves.

4. When you go back to the past, you stay in the seat.

5. The time you can stay in the past is from pouring the coffee into the cup until the coffee gets cold, and you have to finish the coffee before it gets cold.

After being rejected from the police college, Qin (Liu Haoran) travels to Bangkok where he and an energetic distant relative Tang (Wang Baoqiang) must solve a murder case.

Chinatown's most famous detective duo are back! Qin (Liu Haoran) arrives in New York City to attend Tang's (Wang Baoqiang) wedding… or so he thinks. It turns out the wedding is actually an international detective contest with an attractive cash prize for whoever manages to locate the missing grandson of Uncle Qi, the 'godfather' of Chinatown.

Angry about being deceived, Qin decides to leave New York City, but the contest takes a sudden turn; Uncle Qi's grandson has been murdered, and in a strange way. Qin joins Tang to form the Detective Chinatown duo and all the detectives involved try their best to solve the case.

In order to enjoy any one of these movies for free, you can use the promo code CCHCNYA1. The code is valid for one redemption per user.

For more terms and conditions, please refer to the below:

The voucher code is valid from Feb 11 till Feb 28, 2021.

Apply the code on Cathay CineHome when you check out. Check out this link for a guide on how to redeem it.

The promo code can only be applied via the website. If you are unable to apply the promo code, please email help@cathaycinehome.com.

The free movie redemption is not available via In-App Access. Please access the website via your mobile device.

The Management reserves the right to vary the terms and conditions of the promotion without prior notice.

Other general terms and conditions apply.

bryanlim@asiaone.com