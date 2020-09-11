Catch these movies for free from the comfort of your home this weekend!

This weekend, kick back and relax while you watch some of your favourite movies from the comfort of your home, for free (yay!).

With the new video-on-demand service Cathay CineHome, your favourite theatrical releases are now available at the tip of your fingers, regardless if you're using a tablet or smartphone, a computer or a Smart TV.

The best part? There're no membership fees and monthly subscriptions. To celebrate the launch, Cathay Cineplexes is offering six favourites on the house from now till Sept 24. Here are our picks:

Midsommar

Catch this box office hit if you missed it during its release last year. Warning, it's not for the faint of heart.

Its bright and colourful setting masks a dark tale — this horror drama follows a couple (Florence Pugh and Jack Reynor) as they stumble into an increasingly violent and bizarre competition at the hands of a pagan cult in the middle of Sweden.

Little Q

If horror isn't your thing, what about this Hong Kong tear-jerker that's bound to melt the coldest of hearts?

The story revolves around a young guide dog as it tries to help a recently blinded chef (played by Simon Yam). Despite being driven away several times, its loyalty and perseverance slowly allow its owner to come out of his shell.

The other free films include:

How to Train Our Dragon , a Taiwanese movie where a young man (Kent Tsai) tries to break free from singlehood and his five incredibly talented but strict sisters.

, a Taiwanese movie where a young man (Kent Tsai) tries to break free from singlehood and his five incredibly talented but strict sisters. 4Love , a local film with four love stories by four Singapore directors, telling the journey of love starting from the teenage years to adulthood, married life and finally the golden years.

, a local film with four love stories by four Singapore directors, telling the journey of love starting from the teenage years to adulthood, married life and finally the golden years. Unstoppable , a Korean crime action flick about a legendary gangster (Ma Dong-seok) who comes out of retirement to save his kidnapped wife (Song Ji-hyo).

, a Korean crime action flick about a legendary gangster (Ma Dong-seok) who comes out of retirement to save his kidnapped wife (Song Ji-hyo). Love Again, a Korean romance following a couple at odds (Kwon Sang-woo and Lee Jung-hyun) who find their way back to each other after a flashy divorce.

There are more titles available for rent, including Ah Boys To Men: Frogmen, Long Long Time Ago, More Than Blue, Pee Nak 2, Bring Me Home, and Sheep Without A Shepherd.

Library titles are available to rent at just $5.98 while new titles go for $7.98, and you can enjoy unlimited viewings for 14 days. More titles will be added soon, including A Choo, Impetigore, In My Heart, Mr Zoo, and Unhinged.

Kick off your weekend with Cathay CineHome here, or download the app now from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store!

