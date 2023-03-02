Catch TVB actors Him Law and Vincent Wong in Singapore March 4 & 5

If star-gazing is your thing, head down to Suntec Convention Centre this weekend (March 4 and 5) to catch TVB actors Vincent Wong and Him Law at the Let's Talk Health fair.

Joining them will be local celebs Xiang Yun, Aileen Tan, Mark Lee, Bryan Wong, Rui En, Munah Bagharib, Varman Chandramohan, Ben Yeo, Benjamin Tan and Pornsak.

The event, organised by Mediacorp, will feature seminars by health professionals, cooking demos by celebrity chefs, workout sessions, shopping deals and lucky draws.

The cast of the new sports programme The Star Athlete, including Lee Teng, Juin Teh and Hazelle Teo, will also appear for meet-and-greet sessions, as well as Hong Ling and Nick Teo from the drama Fix My Life.

Him, 38, will speak at the Reconciliating With Yourself seminar on Saturday, while Vincent, 39, will share his experiences at the Prevention Is Better Than Cure seminar on Sunday.

Click here for more details. Admission is free.

