Catch your K-pop idols performing live in TikTok's concerts

Feeling bummed out that concerts have been cancelled this year?

K-pop fans don't have to worry, because two live concerts featuring popular idol groups such as Apink, Monsta X, and iKon, will be held on TikTok next week on May 25 and 27.

TikTok Stage Live From Seoul will be streamed on May 25 at 4pm, and features performances from nine K-pop idol groups and singers including Monsta X, iKon, Kang Daniel, AKMU, and Apink.

The second live concert TikTok Stage with HIPHOPPLAYA will be held on May 27 at 7pm, and will star over 20 performers such as Jay Park, Zico, Epik High, Crush and Dean, and more.

PHOTO: TikTok

The concerts, which will be streamed on the TikTok Stage in-app channel, are available to viewers in Singapore and around the world.

The launch of TikTok's first-ever vertical-format concerts is part of the social media app's Covid-19 relief efforts. For every live viewer who tunes in, TikTok will donate US$0.50 (S$0.70) towards charity efforts for those most affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

So don't miss this chance to enjoy a dazzling array of performances while doing your part for the community.

Mark your calendar now and don't say bo jio!

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

yukiling@asiaone.com