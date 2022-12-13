Cate Blanchett thinks it is impossible to make movies now which don't explore cancel culture, Black Lives Matter or MeToo movements

Cate Blanchett thinks it is impossible to make a movie now which don't explore cancel culture or the Black Lives Matter and MeToo movements.

The 53-year-old actress — who can next be seen as orchestral conductor Lydia Tár in Tar — insisted all projects at the moment reflect the current cultural climate and admitted the "tragedy" of her latest film is that her character's way of working is no longer deemed appropriate.

She told The Times' Saturday Review magazine: "At the moment you can't create a film, novel or play without it being in some way about cancel culture or the repercussions of the MeToo and Black Lives Matter movements.

"That's the world in which we are all making work. For Lydia in this film the exultation of serving the music is all-consuming. How she gets results, and how she behaves to other people, is of secondary importance to her. However, that's not something that is accepted today.

"She is the right person to do her job, but she is living at the wrong time. Therein lies the tragedy."

The Nightmare Alley actress revealed she and her husband Andrew Upton got rid of their desks when they ran a theatre company in Australia because they didn't want to "intimidate" anyone.

She explained: "When I job-shared running the Sydney Theatre Company with Andrew, the first thing we did was remove the desk from our office. Andrew said, 'This must not be a company in which the boss sits behind a desk'.

"He did it because he understands the power of symbols.

"He realised that if young or emerging actors entered the room and saw the artistic directors sitting behind a desk they could feel intimidated, and that would be an impediment to deep and frank conversations."

ALSO READ: The Whale movie review: Brendan Fraser stars in Darren Aronofsky's transcendent father-daughter drama