Catherine O'Hara died of pulmonary embolism

Catherine O'Hara died after suffering from a pulmonary embolism.

The actress passed away on Jan 30, aged 71, and her cause of death has now been revealed, with TMZ confirming that rectal cancer was listed as the underlying cause of the embolism.

A rep for the movie star previously shared that Catherine passed away "after a brief illness", but further details of her health were not shared at the time.

However, TMZ has now obtained a copy of her death certificate from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office. The document confirms that the actress — who starred in the Home Alone and Beetlejuice film franchises, as well as the TV series Schitt's Creek — was cremated.

Catherine died at her home in Los Angeles, and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney subsequently paid a glowing tribute to the actress, describing her as a "legend".

The film star was born in Toronto, Canada, and the Prime Minister took to social media to pay tribute to her after she passed away.

Carney wrote on X: "I join Canadians and fans across the world in mourning the loss of Catherine O'Hara.

"Over five decades of work, Catherine earned her place in the canon of Canadian comedy — from SCTV to Schitt's Creek.

"Canada has lost a legend. My thoughts are with her family, friends, and all those who loved her work on screen. She will be dearly missed. [sic]"

Prior to that, Macaulay Culkin — who starred alongside O'Hara in the Home Alone franchise — paid a heartfelt tribute to the actress.

Alongside two throwback photos, the actor wrote on Instagram: "Mama.

"I thought we had time. I wanted more. I wanted to sit in a chair next to you. I heard you. But I had so much more to say. I love you. I'll see you later."

One of the photos was taken in 2023, when the late actress supported Macaulay at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

O'Hara — who played the actor's on-screen mom — said that day: "Home Alone was, is and always will be a beloved global sensation... the reason families all over the world can't let a year go by without watching and loving Home Alone together is because of Macaulay Culkin."

[[nid:729571]]