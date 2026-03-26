Catherine O'Hara helped Emily Hampshire get green card

Catherine O'Hara helped Emily Hampshire get a green card.

The 44-year-old actress wanted to move from Canada to the US, and to make it happen, she reached out to her The Life Before This co-star Catherine — who died from a pulmonary embolism, with rectal cancer being the underlying cause, on Jan 30 at the age of 71.

Emily recalled to E! News: "I'd emailed her to ask her to help me get my green card because you have to get famous people to say, 'You're amazing.' Right away, she was like, 'Of course, anything.' Just so lovely.

"That's her. That who she is to everybody. She is a great person."

And Catherine's kindness was evident when she and Emily worked on the sitcom, Schitt's Creek, together from 2015 until 2020.

Emily — who played Stevie Budd — remembered: "She was as nice to me then as she was after seven years of working together."

Catherine played eccentric socialite Moira Rose in Schitt's Creek, and her on-screen husband Eugene Levy (Johnny Rose) was lost for words after he heard of the late actress' death.

In a statement given to Us Weekly, he said: "Words seem inadequate to express the loss I feel today. I had the honour of knowing and working with the great Catherine O'Hara for over 50 years.

"From our beginnings on the Second City stage, to SCTV, to the movies we did with Chris Guest, to our six glorious years on Schitt's Creek, I cherished our working relationship, but most of all our friendship.

"And I will miss her. My heart goes out to Bo, Matthew, Luke, and the entire O'Hara family."

Eugene's children, Dan Levy and Sarah Levy, also starred in Schitt's Creek as David Rose and Twyla Sands, respectively, and they both paid their respects to Catherine.

Dan, 42, wrote on Instagram: "What a gift to have gotten to dance in the warm glow of Catherine O'Hara's brilliance for all those years.

"Having spent over fifty years collaborating with my Dad, Catherine was extended family before she ever played my family. It's hard to imagine a world without her in it. I will cherish every funny memory I was fortunate enough to make with her.

"My heart goes out to Bo, Matthew, Luke and every member of her big, beautiful family."

Also taking to the social media platform, Sarah, 39, penned: "This one cuts deep. What an honour it has been to know and work with and love Catherine O'Hara.

"Cheers to all that you brought to this world — you will be so, so missed."

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