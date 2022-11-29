Catherine Zeta-Jones regrets not playing James Bond, says she 'had the chops' to play the role

Catherine Zeta-Jones regrets not playing James Bond.

The Oscar-winning actress is convinced that she had the acting "chops" to be the first female 007 and recalled how she dreamt of being a female spy when she was a child.

Catherine told Telegraph magazine: "I had the chops to be a female Bond. For many years I was Bond material. Actually, I used to dream of being a female spy when I was a kid — if I didn't make it as an actress. Then, later, I had big aspirations, and this was before there was even a female Doctor Who."

There is currently a 007 vacancy to be filled after Daniel Craig's exit last year and Catherine would jump at the chance to be the next Bond.

Asked how she would respond if approached by Bond producer Barbara Broccoli, the 53-year-old star said: "Oh, it would absolutely be a yes. No question."

Catherine relocated to the US during the 1990s but questioned whether she was good-looking enough to land roles in big movies.

She recalled: "I mean I still don't... I never thought that I was... Beautiful?

"With [1998 film] The Mask of Zorro, I just remember calling my mum from a payphone after the audition. There were five actresses there that I won't name but are still very big now, and I said to my mum, 'Well if this is a beauty contest, I'm telling you, I haven't got the part. I've seen the others in hair and make-up — and I haven't got it.'"

However, Catherine has always been confident in her professional ability.

She said: "I hope this doesn't sound conceited, but I've never had imposter syndrome when it comes to acting because I've never done anything else in my life."

