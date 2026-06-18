Cecilia Cheung wins against ex-manager in $1.98m breach-of-contract lawsuit

Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung has won in a years-long lawsuit against her.

The 46-year-old was sued in 2020 for HK$12 million (S$1.98 million) by her former manager Yu Yuk Hing and his company Asia Entertainment Group (AEG) who alleged that she violated an exclusive global management agreement signed in 2011 as well as a 2012 film contract.

Yu claimed she had received HK$42.76 million from them in advance film fees but did not appear in six film projects between 2011 and 2019 as per the contract.

On June 16, the Hong Kong High Court judged that Yu failed to establish the foundation of his case and ruled that Cecilia had never signed the exclusive agreement. There was also insufficient proof that she had received the advance payment.

Cecilia's defence team argued the management contract had been forged and her signature falsified.

The court also found that Yu's 2011 exclusive management contract was highly likely to have been created by his younger brother after the Inland Revenue Department began investigating a HK$40 million payment AEG made to Cecilia in July 2011.

The court ruled in Cecilia's favour and awarded her legal costs.

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kristy.chua@asiaone.com