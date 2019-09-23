Cecilia Cheung opens a fashion boutique, becomes 'neighbours' with ex-husband Nicholas Tse

The Hong Kong protests may have hit the retail sector hard but it hasn't stopped actress Cecilia Cheung from opening a physical fashion store in Central.

It was reported by Hong Kong media on Sunday (Sept 22) that the 39-year-old had set up shop in the business and retail heart of Hong Kong, with observant fans pointing out that the Cecilia and her ex-husband, Nicholas Tse, were "neighbours".

This was due to the fact that her shop was reportedly about 100m apart from Nicholas' cookie bakery, Chef Nic Cookies.

According to reports, Cecilia's shop is said to occupy an area of 4,500 sq ft and there isn't any signage at the front of the shop. However, there is a circular brand logo in the centre of the shop as well as a long table that is filled with exquisite accessories. The streetwear store mainly sells clothes, bags, and accessories that are based on the latest trends.

The monthly rent is also reported to be HK$50,000 (S$8,779).

The shop seems to be the first physical presence for her online store, SeeCeciStreet, as items from her Glory Series can be seen on display.

When Cecilia was interviewed by Hong Kong media, she apparently refused to answer any questions about Nicholas. Upon hearing his name, she kept shaking her head and tried to deflect the question casually. However, a reporter mentioned Nicholas again and she smiled and said, "I'm not talking about it! Excuse me," before turning around and heading back into the shop.

In order to promote the opening of her shop, Cecilia has been making an appearance every day in hopes of drawing customers.

Social media is also another platform that Cecilia aggressively uses to spread awareness about her shop. A quick scan through her Instagram account revealed many videos published that let fans observe the goings-on in the store.

Most recently, she had her 12-year-old son Lucas model the goods and transformed her shop into a dance studio because she was "bored".

