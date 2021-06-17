Cecilia Cheung is picky with her partners, and here's why she won't reveal anything about her love life

If you've been curious about why Cecilia Cheung has been notoriously private about her relationships (assuming there's any), then this might be the answer you've been seeking.

During a chat with fellow Hong Kong actress Sheren Tang, the 41-year-old confessed that she's picky when choosing a partner and explained why she's withholding details of her love life.

She said: "I'm picky because I want to find someone who really loves me. But even if I do, I still won't disclose any details publicly because when I did so in the past, I didn't feel like I got a lot of blessings [from people]."

With a chuckle, Cecilia said the more she shared, the more people found things to criticise and they weren't happy for her.

Sheren agreed, pointing out that people tend to make a mountain out of a molehill when such private affairs are shared.

"So since I opened myself up in the past and shared my joy with people and they created a mess, I wouldn't want to share anything with them again, even if they do find out somehow," she said.

Cecilia was in a high-profile relationship with actor-chef Nicholas Tse and they even got married in September 2006. The couple has two sons — Lucas and Quintus.

However, both Cecilia and Nicholas agreed to a divorce in 2011 and the latter is now romantically linked to Hong Kong singer Faye Wong.

As for Cecilia, she gave birth to a third son in 2018 but has yet to reveal who the father is.

Guess we'll never know at this rate.

