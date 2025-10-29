Cecilia Cheung reveals she has hearing difficulties likely due to genetics

Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung revealed she has hearing difficulties on an episode of the variety show The Blooming Journey season 2.

In the series, which also features actresses Carina Lau, Liu Xiaoqing and Ning Jing, Cecilia disclosed that she has hearing difficulties in her left ear, likely due to genetics.

The 45-year-old said her paternal grandparents are deaf and have speech disability, and that she learned sign language to communicate with them at a young age. She added her habit of nodding her head started from then as a form of response.

She shared a memory of her grandfather imitating her clapping to the beat as he couldn't hear the music being played: "That's my strongest memory. I understood all the love [I received] with only half my hearing."

She added that her family environment is "special", as her father's side of the family spoke loudly and used big body language to communicate with each other.

Cecilia has three sons: Lucas, 18, and Quintus, 15, with ex-husband Hong Kong actor-chef Nicholas Tse, and seven-year-old Marcus, whose father is not revealed.

While Cecilia has kept mum about his father's identity, Nicholas has denied being Marcus' father.

[[nid:724539]]

syarifahsn@asiaone.com