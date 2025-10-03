Celeb injuries: Sammi Cheng tears lower back muscles, Patricia Mok breaks toe again

Sammi Cheng tears lower back muscles

Sammi Cheng revealed she had injured her lower back after a gym session recently.

In an Instagram post yesterday (Oct 2), the 53-year-old Cantopop diva wrote: "Long story short, it happened because I accidentally injured my lower back while doing gym training more than 10 days ago.

"At the time, I couldn't find an orthopedic doctor that I am familiar with, so I went to a dit dar (bone-setter). However, the pain persisted and since the lower back is so important, I went for a thorough MRI to set my mind at ease and to be prescribed the right medicine.

"The MRI report showed that I had torn [my muscles] in two places, no wonder it hurt so much."

Sammi also shared she was fortunate to not have a slipped disc, otherwise the recovery period will be longer.

She also included a Reel in her post where she was on a wheelchair being transported around the hospital. She further explained in her post that although she was able to walk, the MRI room was located quite far away, so she was advised to use a wheelchair to avoid further injury.

Sammi shared that after resting at home for more than 10 days, she has been much better in the last two or three days.

"Finally, I am able to return to doing many daily activities," she wrote, adding that she had to constantly remind herself to do her workouts slowly.

Sammi, who is expected to perform at a music festival with Hins Cheung in Hong Kong on Nov 1, also shared that she had returned to prepare for the concert.

Patricia Mok breaks toe again

Patricia Mok broke her toe again recently.

The 53-year-old local actress was spotted with an orthopedic boot on her right leg in two Instagram posts on Sept 30 and Oct 1.

She revealed to Lianhe Zaobao in a report published yesterday that she had fractured her right pinky toe after bumping into a chair at home about 10 days ago.

Sharing that she saw her toe bending at a 45-degree angle, she said: "With my experience last year, I tried to straighten the crooked toe."

In an interview for Jack Neo's film I Want to Be Boss last November, Patricia shared she had broken her left toe after bumping into her closet at home in October. She recounted that she didn't know she had suffered a fracture until she saw a doctor three days after the incident, because she hadn't felt any pain.

When asked if it was painful to straighten her own toe, Patricia told the Chinese daily in the recent report that she has a high pain tolerance. When the doctor examined her injury this time round, she was able to explain calmly where it hurt.

"The doctor was surprised and told me that usually when someone fracture their toe, they would scream from the pain even when [the spot] was touched gently," she said.

The doctor advised that she would take six to eight weeks to recover from the fracture, and she uses a walking stick now for support.

Despite that, Patricia, who is a fan of K-pop superstar G-Dragon, shared that she will still be going to the F1 Singapore Grand Prix performance today, where her idol as well as singer-rapper CL from K-pop group 2NE1 are scheduled to take the Padang Stage.

[[nid:723490]]

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com