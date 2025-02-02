Celeb sightings: Jimmy Lin, Ding Chengxin and Cheng Xiao in Singapore for Chinese New Year

If you're lucky enough this Chinese New Year, you might just bump into these celebrities who have been spotted spending time with their families at several tourist attractions in Singapore.

Jimmy Lin

Taiwanese singer-actor Jimmy Lin was seen at the Marina Bay Sands (MBS) and Universal Studios Singapore (USS) according to social media posts by netizens this weekend.

A netizen wrote in a Xiaohongshu post on Saturday (Feb 1): "I met Jimmy Lin and his family at MBS! I only saw his son Kimi, who is very tall and handsome. Jimmy's wife is also very beautiful."



50-year-old Jimmy, who also has twin sons Jenson and Kyson with his wife, model Kelly Chen, was spotted with one of the boys at MBS by another netizen.



At the Far Far Away themed zone in USS, Jimmy also posed for a photo with a fan.

Ding Chengxin

Fans first became aware that Chinese idol-actor Ding Chengxin was in Singapore when he was seen spending time with his family at USS on Jan 27.

The 22-year-old, who is a member of Chinese boy band Teens in Times (TNT), was spotted at the Far Far Away, New York and Ancient Egypt themed-zone of the park.

At one point, Chengxin was seen helping one of his relatives put on a poncho.



When he left Singapore for China on Jan 30, there were followers waiting at the airport to see him off.

"Please stop filming me, thank you. Don't follow me okay? Thank you," he told them as he waved.



However, these followers seemed to take no heed of his request and continued to film him even as he entered the airport's departure hall.



Cheng Xiao

Chinese idol-actress Cheng Xiao has also been spotted in Singapore with her younger sister, singer Cheng Chen, according to multiple Xiaohongshu posts on Feb 1.

The 26-year-old, who was a member of now defunct South Korean girl group Cosmic Girls, was seen shopping at Orchard Road, visiting the Merlion Park as well as USS.

A netizen who spotted Chen Xiao at Orchard Road said: "She looks just like a doll, very adorable. When I greeted her, she smiled at me sweetly."

Meanwhile, another netizen who bumped into the star at USS wrote: "Speaking to Cheng Xiao was one of the highlights of my trip to Singapore.

"She was on vacation with her family and told us that it wasn't convenient to take photos with fans. Her face is so small and her voice is so sweet."



Jacky Heung

Hong Kong actor Jacky Heung was also seen spending Chinese New Year in Singapore with his family.

The 40-year-old has been spotted with his wife actress-model Bea Hayden in multiple locations in Singapore since Jan 28.

They were seen dining at a Chinese restaurant with their family members, allegedly with Jacky's mother and Hayden's father.



Jacky and Bea were also took their children to USS and MBS.



Morton Cheung

While there has been no sighting of his parents in Singapore, Hong Kong actors Anita Yuen and Julian Cheung's son Morton had posted an Instagram Story of him in Singapore on Sunday.

In the photo, the 18-year-old was seen riding a bicycle in the Marina Bay Sands area.

His mum Anita recently travelled to Malaysia to promote her new movie OMG! Moms Big News, which opened in cinemas there on Jan 28.

