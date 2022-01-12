Celebrating change, characters & more: Why HBO's And Just Like That is worth watching

Starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon, And Just Like That is undeniably one of the most talked-about shows since its premiere in December 2021. It is, after all, the highly anticipated reboot of the iconic Sex And The City series. Plus, the last time we saw the characters on screen was in the Sex And The City 2 film in 2010.

Yes, 11 years have passed so we can expect lots of changes happening in this reboot. For starters, Kim Cattrall who played Samantha Jones opted not to join the rest of the cast in And Just Like That. But that doesn’t mean things are duller than before, because new members have since joined the cast in the show.

Ahead, the biggest reasons why we’re adding And Just Like That to our must-watch list this year.

There are many changes — both big and small

One of the unmissable changes about the reboot? The main characters are now in their 50s. While netizens joked about how much the actresses have aged and how they remind them of The Golden Girls, we think a strong cast of 50-something women playing lead roles in such a big production is major and empowering. And we hope to see more women of different ages being represented and celebrated on screen.

Importantly, the show showed us how its characters embrace ageing by being comfortable with their own choices. Miranda, for example has no qualms about her greying roots even after Charlotte urged her to go for a hair dye.

It celebrates families and friendships

Fans of Sex And The City will know that the series is not just about fashion. And Just Like That continues to warm our hearts with its storyline that underscores the importance of family and friends.

This time, as new cast members join the show, we can look forward to new characters. Nicole Ari Parker, for example plays Lisa Todd Wexley who’s becoming a close friend of Charlotte.

The show is more diverse now

One of the main criticisms arising from the Sex And The City series is the lack of representation. For one, it’s a show that largely revolved around the lives of four rather well-to-do white women living in America.

And Just Like That, however, features a more diversified cast featuring Sara Ramirez (Che Diaz, above), Sarita Choudhury (Seema Patel), Karen Pittman (Dr. Nya Wallace) to name a few.

On top of that, executive producer Michael Patrick King also brought in new staff to the writers’ room. In an interview, Michael revealed: “Everything we ever did on Sex and the City in the writing room was sort of based on our own personal experiences and knowledge and life.”

He added: “When we knew we were bringing in people of colour, the first thing we were going to do [was] bringing in writers of colour… and not just any writers of colour, but specific people that have specific points of view.”

Some of the scenes were wait for it… fake!

With a cast and plot as big as this, you can be sure that paparazzi and fans were swarming to wherever the crew filmed. Their enthusiasm was well represented online in the form of behind-the-scenes photos showing the cast members filming in New York City.

To maintain the show’s secrecy and avoid any leaks that could potentially ruin the fun for everybody, it was reported that some of the scenes shot on site were fake. Meaning, not all photos of And Just Like That that you see online are real.

Kristin Davis confirmed this during her appearance with co-star Cynthia Nixon on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. “We want the fans to enjoy the show — I think that’s the important part.” she said. “We don’t want them to read the cliff notes beforehand,” Cynthia added.

To find out the real story in the reboot, you’ll have to catch the show yourself.

And Just Like That is available on HBOGoAsia.sg.

This article was first published in Her World Online.