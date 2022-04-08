Celebrities who actually own a Toyota Prius

Celebrities are known for touting their wealth on exotic vehicles such as Lamborghinis, Ferraris, or McLarens. We’re used to seeing the cars of the rich and famous splattered across the media, whether they’re zipping around LA in a drop-top Ferrari or cruising the streets of Knightsbridge in a Porsche.

However, some celebrities like to keep it simple too. As simple as driving a Toyota Prius just like the average Joe. If you haven’t already known, here are some celebrities who aren’t afraid to pledge their allegiance to the planet on their daily commute.

Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling isn’t just one of the coolest guys in Hollywood, but he also cares for Mother Nature if his choice of car is anything to go by. Gosling likes to take long drives in his USD$40,000 (S$54,000) Toyota Prius hybrid–a far cry from the beautiful vintage cars he drove in his iconic roles in The Notebook and Oscar-winning La La Land.

The Hollywood heartthrob doesn’t even have a collection of cars and prefers his Prius to get around his day. If not driving, the husband of Eva Mendes would opt for his motorcycle when seeking something adrenaline-fuelled. Like his character in Beyond The Pines, Gosling loves riding and even did many of his own stunts in the movie.

Jessica Alba

Known for her turns in movies like Fantastic Four and Entourage, the well-known American actress is also a proud Prius owner. Apart from gracing covers of numerous magazines and earning titles like ‘Sexiest Woman in the World’, she’s also the founder of a company that produces and sells non-toxic home products.

Her decision to buy the Prius might have to do with her eco-friendly attitude. The beautiful and environmentally conscious Alba puts her money where her mouth is in her choice of cars. While most movie stars who make millions of dollars each year drive exotic, luxury SUVs, Jessica Alba rocks a Toyota Prius.

Leonardo DiCaprio

You know him from his roles in blockbuster hits like The Great Gatsby, Titanic, and Shutter Island. What you might not know, however, is that Leonardo DiCaprio is also a notorious penny-pincher.

He’s known to make calculated purchases and only to splurge when it’s something that really matters to him. Oh, and did we mention he drives a Prius too? This makes sense on multiple levels for DiCaprio. In addition to the gas savings, the Prius is also an extremely affordable car.

DiCaprio would undoubtedly be listed among Prius owners and their celebrity cars, as a leading man and a leading voice in the fight against global warming. The blond, blue-eyed sex symbol of Hollywood has received numerous awards for his environmental efforts. Inception? We think not.

Cameron Diaz

Over the years, Cameron Diaz has played an array of roles in iconic movies. Some of which you could’ve seen coming, but I bet you didn’t with this. This Academy Award winner was one of the first celebrities to get her Toyota Prius when it launched in America.

Despite being one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood, Diaz lives a very simple life. You’ll never see her in fancy clothes unless it’s a red carpet event.

In addition to driving an eco-friendly Prius, Cameron is an environmental hero and lives a sustainable lifestyle with minimal lighting and has implemented energy-efficient home systems and furnishings. No wonder she’s considered one of Charlie’s Angels.

Bradley Cooper

Not what you expected? Neither did we. Bradley is another environmentalist, so while his collection of motorbikes does not tend to our nature kindly, the Prius certainly does.

The Silver Linings actor does his share by owning the Japanese green car. You already know that this model is one of the best selling in the world, so maybe that’s the part of the appeal that it has for Bradley.

Miley Cyrus

It’s common for celebrities to make headlines when pledging their stand toward becoming environmentalists. However, for Miley Cyrus, it’s different. The ‘Hannah Montana’ starlet was once spotted parking her black Prius in a handicapped lot while grabbing a milkshake from LA’s ‘Millions of Milkshakes’ with then-boyfriend and swimsuit model Justin Gaston.

We’re pretty clear that fit young women shouldn’t park their cars in handicapped spots unless they’re, actually, you know…handicapped. Cyrus first received her Prius as her birthday gift from singer-songwriter father Billy Ray Cyrus on her 16th birthday. Best of both worlds perhaps?

It is clear that no matter how big some stars will shine, they will continue to see the world economically, opting for a Toyota. These famous actors obviously feel strongly about Mother Earth and prove it with their Prius.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.