Celebrity Doing Things: Selena Tan shares moment she met 'glowing' Josh Duhamel in Shotgun Wedding

Being an actor is hard work with long hours on set, but Selena Tan described her experience working on the set of the new Hollywood movie Shotgun Wedding as a "dream-come-true holiday".

In an interview with Selena for AsiaOne's Celebrity Doing Things series, she revealed exactly why she felt so.

"It was like a dream-come-true holiday where I got to make a movie as well, and I got to meet all these brilliant actors who have been working in the industry for a long time," the 51-year-old actress said.

The cast of Shotgun Wedding include actors like Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel, Sonia Braga and Jennifer Coolidge.

In the movie, Selena plays the owner of a resort who plans the wedding for J.Lo and Josh's characters, but things go awry when 'terrorists' take over the resort and hold everyone hostage.

Selena added she lived together with some of actors when they filmed the movie in the Dominican Islands.

"There were 11 of us and we all stayed in one very beautiful villa by the sea, and on the Sundays that we have off, there was a little movie room in this villa."

They would take turns to watch the films that they had acted in, she recalled, and even held mini-Q&As with these Hollywood celebrities.

"It was like attending a bonus film class," Selena added.

She recalled her first scene on the first day of shoot was with Josh.

"I was driving the buggy and Josh was here (next to me) and he had just fallen into the water and was changing. The whole place was lit very nicely," she recounted.

"I was nervous because it was the first scene I was doing. I was trying to remember my lines, accent and everything. I remember one moment, I looked up and I saw Josh just standing there, glowing like a movie star. And I was like, 'Okay, this is a Hollywood movie!'"

But it wasn't all fun and games for her, she also stated.

She explained: "Filming a movie is filming a movie, it's intense work, it's long hours. Sometimes we were up all night because they had to capture certain scenes with certain conditions.

"Everybody comes in and they all know exactly what they're about to do and what they're going to bring to the scene.

"So that's great — to observe them doing their work — it was like a masterclass for me."

