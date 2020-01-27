Celebs leave tributes to Kobe Bryant and his daughter

PHOTO: Twitter/PaulaAbdul
Bang

Shaquille O'Neal has led tributes to Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, after they died in a helicopter crash.

Both the 41-year-old basketball legend and his daughter Gianna were among nine people to die on Sunday (Jan 26) when Kobe's private helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California. Fellow NBA star Shaquille has now taken to social media to pay his respects to his late friend.

He wrote on Twitter: "There's no words to express the pain I'm going through with this tragedy of losing my niece Gigi & my brother @kobebryant. I love you and you will be missed. My condolences go out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. I'm sick right now."

Former US president Barack Obama also used Twitter to pay tribute to Kobe and Gianna, dubbing the tragedy "unthinkable".

He wrote: "Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day."

Musician John Legend also tweeted: "I'm so sad and stunned right now. In Staples Arena, where Kobe created so many memories for all of us, preparing to pay tribute to another brilliant man we lost too soon, Nipsey Hussle. Life can be so brutal and senseless sometimes. Hold on to your loved ones. We miss you, Kobe."

Paula Abdul, Jimmy Kimmel, Nick Jonas, Bruno Mars, Whoopi Goldberg, and Pharrell Williams are also among those who have expressed their "shock" and "sadness" upon hearing the news.

Whoopi wrote: "RIP Kobe, hero to many including my grandson, extraordinary athlete and always kind to me & my family. My deepest condolences to his family."

Paula shared a picture of herself with the sports star and said: "I am completely speechless and devastated at the unexpected passing of my dear friend, @kobebryant. Kobe had a big heart and an even bigger love for the community of Los Angeles. Through his foundation, he changed the lives of so many people and families with his wife, Vanessa."

As of the time of writing, it's not known what caused Kobe's helicopter to crash, and his wife Vanessa Bryant - with whom he had Gianna, as well as 17-year-old Natalia, three-year-old Bianka, and seven-month-old Capri - has not yet commented publicly on the tragic news.

More about
celebrities Basketball Players Obituary Air crashes

TRENDING

NBA legend Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash
NBA legend Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash
NBA: Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter &#039;Mambacita&#039; died pursuing her basketball dream
NBA: Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter 'Mambacita' died pursuing her basketball dream
Wuhan virus: China death toll spikes to 80, over 2,700 cases confirmed
Wuhan virus: China death toll spikes to 80, over 2,700 cases confirmed
Wuhan virus: Singapore to impose 14 days leave of absence for those in schools, healthcare and eldercare who travelled to China
Wuhan virus: Singapore to impose 14 days leave of absence for those in schools, healthcare and eldercare who travelled to China
Singapore confirms 4th case of Wuhan virus; patient from Wuhan stayed at Sentosa hotel
Singapore confirms 4th case of Wuhan virus; patient from Wuhan stayed at Sentosa hotel
Andie Chen says ang bao &#039;married rule&#039; is silly - how much do celebs spend on ang baos?
Andie Chen says ang bao 'married rule' is silly - how much do celebs spend on ang baos?
Internet laughs at antics of inattentive woman who got knocked down by carpark gantry arm
Internet laughs at antics of inattentive woman who got knocked down by carpark gantry arm
8 guys reveal the real reasons why they cheat, and they have nothing to do with sex
8 guys reveal the real reasons why they cheat, and they have nothing to do with sex
6 things to do during CNY if you&#039;re not visiting relatives
6 things to do during CNY if you're not visiting relatives
Kneeling down to &#039;bai nian&#039;? &#039;Twinning&#039; on outfits? Tay Ping Hui and other celebs on their favourite CNY traditions
Kneeling down to 'bai nian'? 'Twinning' on outfits? Tay Ping Hui and other celebs on their favourite CNY traditions
Wuhan virus: 18 Singapore residents and 10 Scoot staff back home from Hangzhou on a Scoot relief flight
Wuhan virus: 18 Singapore residents and 10 Scoot staff back home from Hangzhou on a Scoot relief flight
China&#039;s President Xi Jinping warns Wuhan virus spread is &#039;accelerating&#039;, country facing &#039;grave situation&#039;
China's President Xi Jinping warns Wuhan virus spread is 'accelerating', country facing 'grave situation'

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

What to eat on the 1st and 2nd day of CNY that&#039;s not hotpot, McDonald&#039;s, KFC or Malay food
What to eat on the 1st and 2nd day of CNY that's not hotpot, McDonald's, KFC or Malay food
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that&#039;s not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that's not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos
Things I wish I knew before I left my high-paying job
Things I wish I knew before I left my high-paying job

Home Works

House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

15-year-old Chinese &#039;grandma&#039; gets plastic surgery to look her age
15-year-old Chinese 'grandma' gets plastic surgery to look her age
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer&#039;s wallet containing $800
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer's wallet containing $800
Maid forces baby&#039;s hand into boiling pot, says agency told her to do it
MOM investigating agency after maid forces baby's hand into boiling pot
Glass tabletop &#039;explodes&#039; during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Glass tabletop 'explodes' during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess

SERVICES