Celebs leave tributes to Kobe Bryant and his daughter

Shaquille O'Neal has led tributes to Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, after they died in a helicopter crash.

Both the 41-year-old basketball legend and his daughter Gianna were among nine people to die on Sunday (Jan 26) when Kobe's private helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California. Fellow NBA star Shaquille has now taken to social media to pay his respects to his late friend.

He wrote on Twitter: "There's no words to express the pain I'm going through with this tragedy of losing my niece Gigi & my brother @kobebryant. I love you and you will be missed. My condolences go out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. I'm sick right now."

Former US president Barack Obama also used Twitter to pay tribute to Kobe and Gianna, dubbing the tragedy "unthinkable".

He wrote: "Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day."

Musician John Legend also tweeted: "I'm so sad and stunned right now. In Staples Arena, where Kobe created so many memories for all of us, preparing to pay tribute to another brilliant man we lost too soon, Nipsey Hussle. Life can be so brutal and senseless sometimes. Hold on to your loved ones. We miss you, Kobe."

Paula Abdul, Jimmy Kimmel, Nick Jonas, Bruno Mars, Whoopi Goldberg, and Pharrell Williams are also among those who have expressed their "shock" and "sadness" upon hearing the news.

Whoopi wrote: "RIP Kobe, hero to many including my grandson, extraordinary athlete and always kind to me & my family. My deepest condolences to his family."

Paula shared a picture of herself with the sports star and said: "I am completely speechless and devastated at the unexpected passing of my dear friend, @kobebryant. Kobe had a big heart and an even bigger love for the community of Los Angeles. Through his foundation, he changed the lives of so many people and families with his wife, Vanessa."

As of the time of writing, it's not known what caused Kobe's helicopter to crash, and his wife Vanessa Bryant - with whom he had Gianna, as well as 17-year-old Natalia, three-year-old Bianka, and seven-month-old Capri - has not yet commented publicly on the tragic news.