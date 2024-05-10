Celest Chong postpones concert due to 'persistent ear infection', to organise gathering with ticket-holders instead

She was meant to hold her first solo concert in Singapore this month — 15 years after her last one in Taiwan — but local singer-actress Celest Chong had to put it on hold.

An announcement on her Instagram account on May 7 stated: "It is with great regret that at this time, the concert will not go on due to a persistent ear infection that Celest has been experiencing and is actively trying to heal from.

"As she values her music and her fans greatly, it would not be possible to give the best performance for an entire concert due to this."

It added that she hoped for fans' "patience and understanding" and that "there will come another time" for the concert.

Celest explained to AsiaOne that she has had the infection for over a month and a half.

"I don't even know how it happened, might have been when I went for a swim, but might not have been," she said. "It's pretty persistent and I'll have to finally go through a course of antibiotics to see if it'll heal up but it won't be in time for this concert, thus the decision."

She added that having an ear infection in one ear interferes with singing because it means "you can only hear yourself singing clearly in [the other] ear".

"That kicks you off-balance to confidently and easily hit all the highs and lows. It's more challenging this way and thus limits your capacity to sing a whole concert," Celest explained.

In an Instagram post today, Celest announced that her team is organising a gathering on the same day as the concert, May 17, for her fans who had already bought tickets "as a gesture to let you know how much I treasure you".

She added that drinks would be on the house, and told AsiaOne the venue and plans are "exclusive" to them.

