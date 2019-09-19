Celine Dion misses having a partner but not ready to date

PHOTO: AFP
Bang

Celine Dion misses being "touched".

The 51-year-old singer still isn't ready to date following the death of her husband Rene Angelil in January 2016 but she admitted there are certain aspects of having a partner that she feels are missing from her life.

Speaking on US TV show Today, she said: "I don't date. I'm not ready to date. I'm very lucky and happy to have so many people in my surrounding to make me -- they make me laugh, but I miss to be touched.

"I miss to be hugged. I missed to be told, 'You're beautiful.' I miss what a boyfriend and I miss what a husband would do."

The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker recalled her final goodbye with her husband, who was battling cancer.

Celine - who has Rene-Charles, 18, and eight-year-old twins Eddy and Nelson - said: "He called me before a show and give me a little message: 'I love you' and when I came home that night, it was very, very late ... And I didn't want to come and wake him up to give him a kiss, to wake him up and then he can't find sleep again.

"And the next morning, he was gone. So, we talked before. And he sent me a text message. So we said goodbye."

Celine recently admitted it took her three years to gain the "passion to keep going" after Rene's death.

She said: "I would say roughly three years, for me to have for example the passion to keep going and the force and the energy."

The Power Of Love singer also admitted that her children were "her strength" after her husband passed away.

She said: "They were my strength. They're all homeschooled, I have them, they're with me."

More about
celebrities Hollywood singer

TRENDING

&#039;I felt the impulse to drown myself&#039; after 2010 scandal, says Jesseca Liu&#039;s ex Fan Chih-Wei
'I felt the impulse to drown myself' after 2010 scandal, says Jesseca Liu's ex Fan Chih-Wei
Bad taste: Michelin-starred restaurant Iggy&#039;s gets called out for questionable innuendo on Instagram
Bad taste: Michelin-starred restaurant Iggy's gets called out for questionable innuendo on Instagram
Chris Hemsworth is in Singapore and he&#039;s taking selfies with all his fans
Chris Hemsworth is in Singapore and he's taking selfies with all his fans
China grandma sues son and daughter-in-law for $27k in child support, netizens can&#039;t pick a side
China grandma sues son and daughter-in-law for $27k in child support, netizens can't pick a side
Weekend planner Sept 21-22: Downtown East&#039;s new karaoke outlet with 15 themed rooms, F1 Grand Prix&#039;s return &amp; other fun activities
50% off Downtown East's new karaoke outlet with 15 themed rooms, F1 Grand Prix's return & other fun activities this weekend
5 common mistakes of first-time HDB home-buyers in Singapore
5 common mistakes of first-time HDB home-buyers in Singapore
Gear up with our survival guide to queueing up for the new iPhone 11
Gear up with our survival guide to queueing up for the new iPhone 11
Rain and Kim Tae Hee welcome another &#039;little princess&#039;
Rain and Kim Tae Hee welcome another 'little princess'
Blow away your grey haze-filled days with these haze-inspired blues
Blow away your grey haze-filled days with these haze-inspired blues
Elderly couple finds $25k, jewellery missing from safe on same day maid leaves their Tampines home, police investigating
Elderly couple finds $25k, jewellery missing from safe on same day maid leaves their Tampines home, police investigating
Woman pleads guilty to abusing her dog
Woman pleads guilty to animal cruelty after her chihuahua dies of trauma to head, abdomen
He takes photos of people having sex and his wife is totally okay with it
He takes photos of people having sex and his wife is totally okay with it

LIFESTYLE

2,700 free Hershey’s McFlurries up for grabs &amp; other deals this week
2,700 free Hershey’s McFlurries up for grabs & other deals this week
6 ways to save electricity in Singapore with the air conditioner on
6 ways to save electricity in Singapore with the air conditioner on
Why are people still going to country clubs in Singapore?
Why are people still going to country clubs in Singapore?
Places in Singapore that&#039;ll make you believe you&#039;re in Hong Kong&#039;s Tsim Sha Tsui, Victoria Peak &amp; Mongkok
Places in Singapore that'll make you believe you're in Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui, Victoria Peak & Mongkok

Home Works

How to keep your home clean and fresh even with pets around
How to keep your home clean and fresh even with pets around
House tour: The Punggol home with a periodic table display
House tour: The Punggol home with a periodic table display
Home renovations: Know the dos and don&#039;ts when renovating your HDB flat
Home renovations: Know the dos and don'ts when renovating your HDB flat
Amazingly creative things you can do to your HDB bathroom
Amazingly creative things you can do to your HDB bathroom

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Broken IV needle found at Tampines playground, says man
Broken IV needle found at Tampines playground, says man
Jay Chou&#039;s new MV is full of surprises — we break it down for you
Jay Chou's new MV is full of surprises — we break it down for you
We visited Bukit Merah&#039;s &#039;Song Joong-ki&#039; for some pocket-friendly bubble tea and here&#039;s our verdict
We visited Bukit Merah's 'Song Joong-ki' for some pocket-friendly bubble tea and here's our verdict
&quot;Oi, oi!&quot; Mrbrown yells for help as drunk man falls onto train tracks in Japan
"Oi, oi!" Mrbrown yells for help as drunk man falls onto train tracks in Japan

SERVICES