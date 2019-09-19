Celine Dion misses having a partner but not ready to date

Celine Dion misses being "touched".

The 51-year-old singer still isn't ready to date following the death of her husband Rene Angelil in January 2016 but she admitted there are certain aspects of having a partner that she feels are missing from her life.

Speaking on US TV show Today, she said: "I don't date. I'm not ready to date. I'm very lucky and happy to have so many people in my surrounding to make me -- they make me laugh, but I miss to be touched.

"I miss to be hugged. I missed to be told, 'You're beautiful.' I miss what a boyfriend and I miss what a husband would do."

The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker recalled her final goodbye with her husband, who was battling cancer.

Celine - who has Rene-Charles, 18, and eight-year-old twins Eddy and Nelson - said: "He called me before a show and give me a little message: 'I love you' and when I came home that night, it was very, very late ... And I didn't want to come and wake him up to give him a kiss, to wake him up and then he can't find sleep again.