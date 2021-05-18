Celine Dion 'not thinking about falling in love again' after death of husband

Celine Dion is "not thinking about falling in love again" after the death of her husband, Rene Angelil, in 2016.

The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker tragically lost her husband five years ago when he died following a battle with throat cancer in January 2016.

And Celine has said she's still not ready to think about moving on, as she's focusing her attention on her and Rene's children - Rene-Charles, 20, and 10-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy - and "life itself".

She explained: "I don't know. I have no idea. But right this second, love is so big right now in my life, with my kids, with life itself. I'm not thinking about a relationship and falling in love again. I don't. Do I have to say that it will never happen anymore? I don't know. I don't know."

Celine, 53, is still affected by Rene's passing, but credits her late husband - who was 73 at the time of his passing - with helping her to "feel very strong" even after his death.

She added during an appearance on the Today show: "Losing my husband, for my kids to lose their father, it was quite something. I feel like Rene has given me so much through the years and still today. I see my kids. I look at them - we live with him. We still live with him.

"He's part of our lives every day, so I have to say that I feel very, very strong."

Meanwhile, the Power of Love singer honoured Rene in January on the fifth anniversary of his passing.

She wrote on social media: "Rene, it's been 5 years already… There's not one day that we don't think about you.

"We're reaching out to you now more than ever, to guide us, protect us, and continue to watch over us. And we pray that you'll shine your love on the entire world, to all those at this very moment, who are facing incredibly difficult times. You are in our hearts and in our lives forever. We love you, Celine, Rene-Charles, Nelson and Eddy xx… (sic)"