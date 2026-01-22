Cha Eun-woo allegedly involved in tax evasion amounting to $17 million

Cha Eun-woo is embroiled in allegations of tax evasion amounting to 20 billion won (S$17.5 million).

South Korean media reported today (Jan 22) that the 28-year-old singer-actor, who is a member of K-pop boy group Astro, is allegedly involved in improper tax practices through a paper company established by his mother.

This comes after Eun-woo, who is currently serving his mandatory military service in the military band, underwent a tax investigation by the Seoul Regional National Tax Service before his enlistment in July 2025 over tax evasion allegations.

Eun-woo's mother, only identified by her surname Choi, reportedly established a company and signed a contract with his management agency Fantagio to provide support services for his entertainment activities. His earnings were then reportedly divided between Fantagio, the company and himself.

However, the authorities reportedly determined after investigations that Choi's company did not provide any of those services and had no business operations. It is alleged that Eun-woo and his mother used the company to reduce the income tax rate from approximately 45 per cent to 20 per cent.

The authorities also reportedly noted that the company's registered address is located in an area that do not conform with where entertainment-related businesses are usually operated in and although the company registered multiple imported vehicles and declared expenses, investigations found no evidence that it provided services that are different from Fantagio.

Eun-woo's side has reportedly filed a pre-assessment review request to contest the authorities' decision and is awaiting the result.

According to a report by The Chosun Daily today, Fantagio announced in an official statement that they plan to "actively explain the issues related to legal interpretation and application through proper procedures".

They added that Eun-woo and the tax representatives will co-operate in the investigations and emphasised that he "promises to fulfil his tax reporting and legal obligations as a responsible citizen".

[[nid:728603]]

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com