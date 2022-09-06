Chadwick Boseman wins posthumous Emmy award for voiceover stint in What If…?

Wakanda Forever. The late Chadwick Boseman has won a posthumous Emmy Award for his work as Star-Lord T'Challa in Marvel's What If…?.

The award marks the Black Panther actor's first Emmy nomination and win, which follows just over two years after his death.

Boseman's wife Taylor Simone Ledward accepted the award for her late husband and shared a few words about the honour at the show.

PHOTO: Disney+

"When I learned Chad was nominated, I started thinking of everything that was going on in the world and our world and being so in awe of his commitment and dedication and what a beautiful moment that one of the last things he would work on was something so important to him and to the world but also something new," Ledward said.

"You can't understand your purpose unless you ask what if? What if the universe is conspiring in my favour? What if it's me? Chad would be so honoured and I am honoured on his behalf."

Boseman appeared in four episodes of What If..?, including What If…The Watcher Broke His Oath?, What If…Killmonger Rescued Tony Stark?, What If…Zombies?!, and What If…T'Challa Became a Star-Lord?.

Thank you to the Television Academy for recognizing the outstanding work of our King, the late Chadwick Boseman. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/HSDS9SCpC9 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) September 4, 2022

Marvel Studios celebrated the moment on Twitter by saying, "Thank you to the Television Academy for recognising the outstanding work of our King, the late Chadwick Boseman. #Emmys"

Boseman died at the end of Aug 2020 after a long-term battle with cancer.

The actor had been expected to appear in the forthcoming Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which pivoted as a way to honour and pay tribute to both him and T'Challa.

What If…? will return with season two in 2023, with season three already confirmed.

On the other hand, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is slated to release on Nov 11, 2022.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.