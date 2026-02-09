Chadwick Boseman's widow doesn't want his legacy to be defined by his death

Chadwick Boseman's widow doesn't want the actor's legacy to be "distilled" by his death.

The Black Panther star passed away at the age of 43 in 2020 after a private battle with colon cancer and his widow Simone Ledward Boseman is desperate for the actor to be remembered for what he achieved in his life instead of his tragic and untimely passing.

Asked about her reaction to her partner's death, Simone told The Guardian newspaper: "My response was: I'm not talking to nobody and I'm not doing nothing, which is another lesson I learned from Chad.

"He taught me that I can't always be nice. You can always be respectful, but you can't always be nice. He also taught me that sometimes 'no' is a full sentence and sometimes silence is the most eloquent response.

"I don't have to create his legacy, I just have to protect it.

"I just have to make sure that it doesn't get flattened. That's why I love talking about him — I think it's important that people understand him as a full human being, that they get the full picture of who he was.

"I never want his life story to be distilled down to the way that he died. I want his life to be about the way that he lived."

Simone explained that Chadwick decided to keep his cancer battle private because he didn't want to be "treated differently" when making movies.

She explained: "He never wanted to be treated differently. A lot of the roles he did were so physical, and he still wanted to do them. He did not want to be judged by what he was experiencing. He didn't want his diagnosis to interfere with the work."

Boseman's widow explained how only a select group of friends and relatives knew about his illness.

She said: "It was a couple of family members and a couple of friends. I had my therapist and my mom, and that was basically it. The circle became a dot."

Simone revealed that her grief for Chadwick has eased somewhat as time has gone by because she has "gradually figured" out how to talk about the Marshall star.

The singer said: "Five years definitely feels like a marker. I've had to gradually figure out how I talk about Chad. What do I want to share, and what do I feel comfortable sharing? Can I find something that I might want to share in the midst of something I don't want to share?"

