Channing Tatum claims Amanda Seyfried bit him

Channing Tatum has claimed Amanda Seyfried "bit" him.

The 41-year-old actor is "almost positive" the 36-year-old beauty sank her teeth into his flesh when they were shooting their 2010 movie Dear John, though he didn't give any explanation as to how or why.

Asked if he's been bitten by a co-star before, he said: "Amanda Seyfried, I think. I'm almost positive she bit me."

For his latest movie, Dog, Channing - who has also co-directed the film - admitted his canine co-star had left him with a scar.

'Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel asked if the dog had bitten him and he said: "A lot. Three times in the movie. Then I actually got bit for real. I have a little smiley face scar on my buttocks."

The Magic Mike star admitted it has "gone horribly awry" whenever he's worked with animals in the past, recalling a scene in Hail, Caesar! when the dog in his scene had to bark at the end of his line.

He noted: "We sat there for six hours and the dog just wouldn't bark."

Channing was sporting a shaved head on the show and admitted the first time he had his locks shorn was when he was modelling, it led to him being inundated with offers of work.

He said: "I started working all the time,' Channing said. 'I wasn't getting any work. And then I shaved my head and I started getting all the work."

Jimmy then asked his guest if he will be "waxing [his] body" for the upcoming Magic Mike's Last Dance but he admitted he can't be bothered with the grooming.

He said: "No, we're going to change with the times and I'm not going to do the whole waxing thing. We are just going to go natural."

Jimmy asked: "Is this just because you don't want to be waxed anymore."

Channing laughed: "Yeah, pretty much. A little bit of hair is fine."