Channing Tatum praises Lenny Kravitz's abs in Instagram exchange

Channing Tatum has praised Lenny Kravitz's abs in an Instagram exchange.

The 41-year-old actor has reportedly struck up a romance with Lenny's daughter Zoe Kravitz and couldn't help but admire the Are You Gonna Go My Way rocker's washboard figure after he shared a snap on the social media platform.

Channing commented: "Good god man! What are you eating or what's in the water or the genes. It's not natural. Do you just do abs like all day?"

Lenny responded by joking that he wants a role in the next Magic Mike film, in reference to Channing's role as Michael 'Magic Mike' Lane in the 2012 film about the world of male strippers.

The 57-year-old musician replied: "Dude, I'm just trying to get in the next Magic Mike. Any connections?"

Channing and Zoe first sparked relationship rumours after they were spotted on a bike ride in New York City last month and an insider recently claimed that the pair are enjoying an "easy and natural" romance.

A source said: "(Zoe and Channing are) having so much fun together. They like each other and things are easy and natural between them. They're cute together. They've enjoyed being out and about together."

Another insider claimed that the pair had been seen at a restaurant in the Big Apple being "very affectionate" with each other.

They said: "Zoe and Channing are dating. It started out as a friendship and eventually turned to be more.

"The duo was recently spotted at a restaurant in New York City being very affectionate."