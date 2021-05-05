Channing Tatum says he needs to improve his acting so he can strip off less in movies

Channing Tatum needs to "get better at acting" so he can strip off less in his movies.

The Magic Mike star insisted he's only in such good shape because his work often requires him to take his clothes off, so he joked he needs to work on his acting skills in order to rely on his talent rather than his looks to further his career.

Speaking on The Kelly Clarkson Show, he said: "As someone who works out for a job, I promise you I would not look like this unless I had to be naked in most of my movies mostly.

"At some point I have to get better at acting so I don't have to be naked in all of them."

The 41-year-old star - who has seven-year-old daughter Everly with ex-wife Jenna Dewan - expressed his admiration for the people who find the time to work out as well as having full-time jobs and families to raise as for him, hitting the gym counts as work.

He said: "I literally get to work out as a job and it's still hard.

"I can't imagine people who have a 9-5 job, who have kids at home, and where do they get the energy and the time to actually focus on themselves?"

Meanwhile, he recently spoke of his "fear" about how he'd bond with his daughter following the end of his marriage, but he ultimately decided to embrace Everly's "magical world" and found the results very rewarding.

He said: "When I became a single father, I had a lot of fear about connecting to Everly in every way that a little girl might want.

"I didn't wear nail polish or know how to braid hair.

"But now, I do both. I jumped with both feet into this magical world, and I was rewarded with a kind of love that I don't think I would have ever been able to have otherwise.

"I want dads not to be afraid to go into their daughter's world and discover who they are.

"I paint my face, I wear tutus - rarely am I around the house without some sort of costume on."