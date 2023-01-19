Channing Tatum wants to develop and star in Patrick Swayze's Ghost remake

Channing Tatum wants to remake Ghost.

In an interview with Vanity Fair,Tatum revealed that his production company, Free Association, has the rights to the 1990 classic and that he is interested in playing the role of Sam Wheat.

The actor also teased that his remake would be different from the original as the 1990 film contained problematic stereotypes.

"We have the rights to Ghost," shared Tatum. "But we're going to do something different. I think it needs to change a little bit."

PHOTO: Geek Culture

Ghost sees a banker named Sam Wheat who gets murdered during a brutal street mugging. However, rather than ascending straight to heaven, he sticks around as a ghost to watch over his wife and communicates with her through a psychic.

The story grossed US$505 million (S$668 million) at the global box office and emerged as the highest-grossing movie of 1990, as well as the third highest-grossing film in history at the time of its release.

Ghost earned five Oscar nominations, winning Best Supporting Actress for Whoopi Goldberg and Best Original Screenplay for Bruce Joel Rubin.

Ghost was directed by Jerry Zucker hand starred Patrick Swayze as the murdered banker whilst Demi Moore played his girlfriend. Whoopie Goldberg played Oda Mae Brown, a psychic.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

A Ghost remake would not be the first time Tatum has attached himself to rebooting a classic series.

The actor was initially set to star opposite Jillian Bell in a gender-flipped remake of the mermaid comedy Splash. Unfortunately, there's no news on whether Splash will happen or not.

Tatum has been quiet in recent years until he re-emerged in 2022 with his directorial debut Dog. He also starred in the action-comedy film The Lost City with Sandra Bullock, Brad Pitt and Daniel Radcliffe.

Other upcoming projects for Tatum include Zoe Kravitz's directorial debut Pussy Island and the space race period drama Project Artemis with Scarlett Johansson and Ray Romano.

More recently, fans can watch Tatum in Magic Mike's Last Dance when it premieres on Feb 9, 2023.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.