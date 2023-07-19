Chantalle Ng, 28, finally plans to move into own bedroom after sleeping with mum Lin Meijiao all her life

Many of us grew up sharing rooms with family members, but not all of us were happy with the arrangement.

Local actress Chantalle Ng revealed on Threads last week that she has shared a room with her mum, veteran actress Lin Meijiao, 59, her entire life but has finally made the decision to move into her own bedroom for her mum's sake.

"Recently, I feel like my late hours are starting to disturb my mum's sleep and I've decided to move into my own bedroom," the 28-year-old wrote.

She added that she was "excited to decorate" her own room and go furniture shopping, with a sobbing emoji.

It isn't just Chantalle who has shared rooms with family members into adulthood.

Model-host Jade Seah replied to her post: "I'm sure your mum will miss you (though she'd get better sleep haha)! I shared a room with my granny for so much of my life.

"When I moved out at 27, I think she was sad… but I was the one who cried."

Chantalle called Jade and her granny "so precious" and added: "I'm sure I'll always go back to my mum's room to sleep with her."

Others asked for a room tour when Chantalle was done decorating her new bedroom, and even gave tips.

"Besides new furniture, you can also shop for paintings to hang in your new room or even paste posters of your favourite artistes," a comment suggested.

"Move the feather girls in with you," another read, possibly referring to Chantalle's pet chickens.

But Chantalle countered: "No feather girls allowed in the room."

While you'd think it would be the children who want to move into their own bedrooms, it appears to be the opposite for Chantalle and her mum.

Chantalle explained to 8world that Meijiao wanted her to move — back? — to her own room in an interview published today (July 19).

She said: "I always want to spend more time with my mum and chat more instead of going to my room as soon as I get home, although sometimes she feels that I disturb her.

"My mother has hinted to me many times over the years that I should move back to my room, but I pretended that I didn't hear it. She would tell me to go to my room, and I'd just laugh and let her words go with the wind."

