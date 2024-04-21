Chantalle Ng sweeps 3rd Star Awards' My Pick! Favourite CP award in a row

This year marks her third win in a row.

Chantalle Ng won the My Pick! Favourite CP (Couple) award with All That Glitters co-star Desmond Tan at Star Awards 2024 this evening (April 21). She previously won the same award with Xu Bin for My Star Bride in 2022 and Love at First Bite in 2023.

"I'm especially happy because I worked with such a handsome man like Desmond and won this award," said Chantalle, 28.

Desmond, 37, thanked the fans who voted for them.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C6BDciSvXj4/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Among the nominees were Jeremy Chan and Pan Lingling for All That Glitters, Rui En and Kim Jae-hoon for Oppa Saranghae! and Richie Koh, who was nominated twice with He Yingying (Cash On Delivery) and Boon Hui Lu (Till The End).

The Show Stealer - Ayden Sng

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C6BDP17vn1t/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Ayden Sng won the My Pick! The Show Stealer award for his performance as a villain in All That Glitters.

The 30-year-old thanked his "two brothers" Desmond and Jeremy Chan, who were also nominated in the category. "I didn't have any fate with the Best Actor nomination, so let me win this award… This is my first time playing a villain and I'm very thankful to have the chance to show this side of me."

He's also nominated for the Top 3 Most Popular Rising Stars.

Jernelle Oh and Richie Koh were also nominated in The Show Stealer category.

Most Hated Villain - Zhang Zetong

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C6BFE19P7q5/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

The cast of All That Glitters is killing it tonight.

Zhang Zetong took home the My Pick! Most Hated Villain award, and remarked how "a show without villains wouldn't have good guys".

"The deeds by the good guys are only possible because of the villains. I hope there can be a drama with all five of us (nominees) playing villains. It would be nice having a show with only villains," said the 31-year-old.

He's also nominated for Best Supporting Actor for the same drama and Top 3 Most Popular Rising Stars.

The other nominees were Chen Huihui, Brandon Wong, Shaun Chen and Jeffrey Xu.

