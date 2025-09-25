Chantalle Ng admitted to hospital for viral infection: 'It brings me to tears knowing how much kindness is around us'

Viral infections might be as simple as the common cold - which is normally not threatening in itself - but for Chantalle Ng, it was a reminder of the fragility of life.

Yesterday (Sept 24), the local actress took to Instagram to share a heartfelt update about her health. The 30-year-old revealed that for the past week, it had been "one of the toughest" for her after being admitted for a viral infection.

She wrote: "To the first responders in the ambulance, I ugly-cried when you arrived because I knew I was going to be safe. I didn't even get the chance to properly thank you before you disappeared for your next call...

"To the doctors and nurses in Tan Tock Seng Hospital's A&E, you were so patient, kind, and a shining light (and yes, shining lights into my eyes too). Thank you for caring for me with such gentleness and understanding, especially as a claustrophobic patient when I insisted on walking around and removing my needles.

"To the staff at National Centre for Infectious Diseases Ward 8F, you changed how I viewed a hospital stay. I initially resisted being admitted, but I am so glad I was there when my fever spiked."

Chantalle added that she had once read that when nearing death, people feel an immense surge of love. While admitting that she was not close to dying, she felt the same love in her hospital stay, reflecting that "it brings me to tears knowing how much kindness is around us."

Her mother, veteran actress Lin Meijiao, took to the comments to praise the team behind Chantalle's recovery. "Thank you to all the loving people around, your kindness and care mean so much to us," said the 61-year-old.

Other celebrities also voiced their concern for Chantalle, including Zhang Zetong, Tyler Ten, Christopher Lee, Pan Lingling, Julie Tan and Kimberly Chia.

Chantalle is reportedly currently in the process of filming The Grind, an upcoming Mediacorp drama series. She added in her post to the broadcaster: "You never made me feel guilty for not being at work, instead you reminded me that my health comes first."

She indicated she is still resting but recovering well, promising to return soon.

kristy.chua@asiaone.com