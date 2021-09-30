Chantalle Ng-Huang Yiliang drama: Shows like Mediacorp's Hear U Out are 'immoral', says this social worker

It's been all anyone can talk about these days, after local starlet Chantalle Ng made a startling revelation on the meWATCH talk show Hear U Out.

She told veteran TV host Quan Yi Fong that her father, former actor Huang Yiliang, once beat her so badly that she was hospitalised for a week.

In response, Yiliang went live on Facebook to clear the air about why he hit her, claiming that he was playing the 'bad cop' as requested by her mother, veteran actress Lin Meijiao.

While the news captivated the internet, the airing of a celebrity's family drama and dirty laundry didn't sit well with everyone.

During an interview on Mandarin radio station Capital 958 yesterday (Sept 29), veteran social worker Samuel Ng lambasted the show and other similar talkshows that rely on getting celebrities to reveal their private affairs for virality.

He said: "As a professional social worker, I think this programme shouldn't have done that. It's immoral... To reveal a celebrity's private family affairs for everyone to discuss. It's very sensational and everyone loves to watch it, so your viewership is high.

"But is this a reason for us to go down this path?"

Ng explained that as a social worker, he would have protected the interviewee instead because not many people are aware of the repercussions once their privacy has been breached.

In his line of work, he has seen what happens after someone makes the news for having a sympathetic story. He raised the example of a family who appeared in the media because their son was sick and donations rolled in. But after getting the money, firstly, they don't know how to properly use it and secondly, people started talking about them.

He raised another incident where a man tried to commit suicide, and he appeared on a television programme after that. Ng didn't explain what the man went on the programme for. Subsequently, the man couldn't take being in the spotlight and talked about by people. Months later, he attempted to take his own life a second time.

"It's better if we make fewer programmes like (Hear U Out), especially if exposing a celebrity's privacy affects their family members," he said.

Giving the audience what they want?

It was pointed out that perhaps, due to consumer behaviour, these shows aren't necessarily something the producers want, but rather, it's to give the audience what they want.

In response, Ng exclaimed: "Yes, the audience loves it! Then it becomes a vicious circle. So shouldn't we start a movement to boycott programmes like these?"

When it comes to father-child dynamics, Ng seems to be able to relate, sharing that his own relationship with his father was a very troubled one.

His father died from a heart attack when Ng was around 14 and the memories that he recalled most vividly weren't the good times.

One was of his father forcing him to eat boiled fatty pork because he was too skinny. It wasn't a good experience and Ng said that with each bite, he was "cussing" his dad on the inside.

The second memory was having to hide in the room after getting a severe beating from his dad.

Ng said: "My dad didn't leave behind a good impression... I've always felt that I was never able to mend my relationship with him. So from a counselling perspective, mending your ties with your parents is important homework in life. It's not about filial piety, it's about your personal growth."

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

