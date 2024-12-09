Chantalle Ng's Christmas kombucha selling out, profits going to animal shelters

Chantalle Ng makes kombucha for friends and family every Christmas, but this year marks her first in selling them to raise funds for animal shelters.

Responding to AsiaOne's questions today (Dec 9), the local actress said she's looking into a few shelters, including the animal welfare group SOSD, whom she adopted her dog Pretty from.

"The year is coming to an end, we're all looking for different ways to make the year count. With me making kombucha for family and friends every year, I thought, why not make a few more batches to sell for charity?" she said.

"For these animals… sometimes their medical fees can get quite expensive. I thought it would be nice to lend a helping hand to them."

So far, she's sold over 100 bottles and plans to clear the remaining few in a livestream with a friend.

The drinks have gingerbread and cinnamon notes, and come in one-litre bottles that go for $50 each.

The 29-year-old told us that she gets a friend to design the packaging every year, and this year's is special as it illustrates her sitting in front of a Christmas tree with Pretty.

She added that while her initiative "might not make a big difference", she wants to be a voice for animals in need and advocate for them.

Celebrities show support

Chantalle's celebrity friends like actresses Tasha Low and Kimberly Chia have taken to social media to spread the word.

Others visited her at her pop-up at Casual Poet Library and bought a few bottles.

Chantalle's mother, veteran actress Lin Meijiao, also made an Instagram post to promote the cause.

"If anything, this kombucha initiative really showed me how supported and loved I am because so many friends decided to step in and help me," said Chantalle.

