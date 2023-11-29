Charli XCX is engaged to The 1975 drummer George Daniel

Charli XCX is engaged to George Daniel.

The 31-year-old pop star has taken to social media to reveal that she's engaged to George, the drummer of The 1975.

Charli — whose real name is Charlotte Aitchison — first shared the news on her private Instagram account, posting a snap of her engagement ring on the photo-sharing platform.

The singer later took to her public Instagram account to share more photos of her engagement ring with her online followers.

Some of Charli and George's showbiz pals have already taken to Instagram to respond to the news.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C0MlnXrO9_V/?img_index=1[/embed]

Dua Lipa wrote: "Ahh! LOVE THIS! [heart emojis] Congratulations lovebirds!"

Meanwhile, Matty Healy — the frontman of The 1975 — has also reacted to the news.

The 34-year-old star replied: "I cry [tears emoji]"

Charli and George, 33, first worked together in 2021, when they joined forces to record Spinning.

The couple made their romance Instagram official last year, when they shared a series of photos of themselves on holiday.

Since then, Charli and George have worked together on various music projects, and Charli has even admitted to being inspired by the drummer.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, Charli previously shared: "Now that I'm in a relationship with another musician he's influenced me a lot with his process and how he and his band work.

"It's really different to how I work and that has definitely influenced me and my process. I used to be very, 'Quick, quick, quick, album a month, let's go'. Now I'm like, 'Oh, maybe it's cool to take some time and live in the music that you create'. My process is definitely evolving."

