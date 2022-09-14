Charlie Cox says Daredevil: Born Again is not a continuation of Netflix series

Daredevil: Born Again won't continue the Netflix show, confirms actor Charlie Cox.

Cox noted that when discussing Born Again with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, the show was described as a beginning rather than a continuation of the Netflix series.

"It is a Season 1, it is not Season 4, so it is a whole new thing," he told Extra. "Which I think is the way to go. If you are going to do it again, do it differently."

Cox also told IGN that the series won't necessarily follow the popular Born Again comics storyline.

"I don't think it means we're going to tell the Frank Miller story of Born Again in the comics," he revealed.

"I don't think it means that. I think it's – you know we made the [Netflix] show, it ended, years passed, and we're making another show. It's a perfect title."

Cox starred in Netflix's Daredevil for three seasons and was confirmed to return as the character last year.

He later made a surprise appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home as his lawyer alter ego, Matt Murdock.

The plot of Born Again is still unknown, and Cox admitted that he's not yet seen a script for the show.

There are still plenty of mystery surrounding the series, but one thing is for sure: Vincent D'Onofrio will reprise his role as Wilson Fisk aka The Kingpin.

Daredevil: Born Again is slated to arrive on Disney+ in 2024.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.