Charlie Hunnam stung by wasp in 'no man's land between anus and scrotum'

PHOTO: Reuters
BaaMee Bangkok

Charlie Hunnam was camping in the woods last year when he went out to collect wood for the fire, only to stumble upon a wasp nest, with the insects inside turning angry when he accidentally kicked over their home.

The 39-year-old actor had to sprint naked through a forest to escape the attack.

 He recalled: "A very strange thing happened to me when I went camping. I went out looking for firewood one day, and it was the end of the season and it was kind of picked dry, so I was pretty far from my camp.

 "I saw three trees fallen into a triangle, and in between those trees were the motherload of firewood. So I said 'Alright, here we go', and I got up and I was crouched down picking up firewood, and all of a sudden, wham! Like a snake bite in the perineum."

After explaining that the perineum is the "sweet piece of no man's land between the anus and the scrotum", the star went on to reveal that the sensation wasn't caused by a snake, but instead a swarm of "yellow jackets", which is another name for wasps.

He continued: "I looked down and there was no snake, so I was trying to process what could have happened, and bam! Another shrill pain in my a** cheek, then one in the back of my head, and then one under my armpit. And I realised I was under siege from yellow jackets. I'd kicked over a nest of yellow jackets, and as I was processing this angry swarm coming at me, I got stung about another 10 times."

Charlie ran from the wasps, but when he stopped for breath he was stung again as the wasps had chased him down.

He then decided to shed his clothes and continue running, in an attempt to get the insects to leave him alone.

Speaking during an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, he said: "I ripped all of my clothes off. I kicked my shoes off, and I took all my clothes off, and then put my shoes back on and continued sprinting completely naked. And this is all true.

"I realised at that moment that I was actually inside a nightmare. A recurring nightmare. I, for many years, had this recurring nightmare that I was sprinting for my life naked in a forest. And in that moment I was literally living my recurring nightmare. And I haven't had that dream since, so it was something of a prophecy."

More about
celebrities actors

TRENDING

Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job
Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job
Social media trend in China involves sneaking your own raw ingredients into hotpot restaurants
Social media trend in China involves sneaking your own raw ingredients into hotpot restaurants
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
Singapore mum confesses: &#039;I was attracted to another man&#039;
Singapore mum confesses: 'I was attracted to another man'
Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket
Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket
FairPrice to pull CNY &#039;funeral&#039; tee from stores
FairPrice to pull CNY 'funeral' tee from stores
Marco Ngai&#039;s wife caught cheating on him with foreign banker
Marco Ngai's wife caught cheating on him with foreign banker
Cecilia Cheung tries to fly back to Hong Kong every night to wish sons goodnight
Cecilia Cheung tries to fly back to Hong Kong every night to wish sons goodnight
Man accused of raping 2 teenage girls raises a stink in court by soiling himself
Man accused of raping 2 teenage girls raises a stink in court by soiling himself
&#039;Dangerous proof&#039; dropped from 1MDB final audit report
'Dangerous proof' dropped from 1MDB final audit report
Singapore fan: Jay Chou paid $110 to celebrate my wife&#039;s birthday
Singapore fan: Jay Chou paid $110 to celebrate my wife's birthday

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies
Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges and which to get
Zoe Tay gives us a low-down on how to look great in your 50s
Zoe Tay gives us a low-down on how to look great in your 50s
Indonesian women swear by Madura sticks to please men; doctor warns of infection and cancer risks
Indonesian women swear by Madura sticks to please men; doctor warns of infection and cancer risks

Home Works

Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
Malaysian boy&#039;s hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users
Malaysian boy's hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users
Woman hangs onto Mercedes-Benz&#039;s bonnet as it drives down Rochor Road
Woman hangs onto Mercedes-Benz's bonnet as it drives down Rochor Road
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong

SERVICES